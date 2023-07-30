The Stache came into the week as the only remaining undefeated team as the Pinatas were ambushed by McGlovin in a 15-2 romp to knock them out of their share for first. Meanwhile the Pink Sox came so close to their first win they could almost taste it, only to be topped by the defending champion Shelbyvul Shovels by a single run to keep them buried in the basement of the Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League.

The following are a selection of games from this past week:

