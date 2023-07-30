The Stache came into the week as the only remaining undefeated team as the Pinatas were ambushed by McGlovin in a 15-2 romp to knock them out of their share for first. Meanwhile the Pink Sox came so close to their first win they could almost taste it, only to be topped by the defending champion Shelbyvul Shovels by a single run to keep them buried in the basement of the Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League.
The following are a selection of games from this past week:
McGlovin McLovin’ romp of Piñatas
In the surprise of the week, McGlovin jumped on the Piñatas early and didn’t stop on their way to the 15-2 win. They scored in every inning but the fourth and topped the romp off with a seven-run sixth.
Reece Milam lit up the Piñatas with a four-for-four performance, knocking in four and scoring four himself. Tyler Hammonds was right behind him with a three-for-five night at the dish, scoring three runs. McGlovin was McLovin the long ball on the night as Milam, Carson Robble, Tyler Smith and Griffin Meeker all had shots. Meeker also added four RBI to the mix.
McGlovin outhit the Piñatas 11 to seven during the game, with McGlovin taking advantage of five fielding errors by the formerly undefeated team.
Wyatt Nugent led the Piñatas going three-for-three with an RBI while JD Parker jumped in with a two-for-three performance, getting an RBI.
Meeker held the hill for McGlovin for five innings and surrendered all seven hits during his 74-pitch night.
The Pinatas were able to rebound their next outing to claim a 9-7 win over the Braves.
Sox nearly smell victory
The Pink Sox had a win within their sights but lost 6-5 to the Shovels, dropping to 0-5 on the season.
The Sox led 4-3 at the top of two but dropped behind 6-4 in the bottom half of the inning. The Sox scored the last run of the night in the top of the third but were unable to get past the Shovels the rest of the night.
The Sox outhit the Shovels seven to six in the losing cause. The Sox were led offensively by Josh Vaughn who was one-for-three with two RBI. Kyle Davidson were a perfect two-for-two and scored two runs in the Shovel win. David Pearson was one-for-two but also accounted for two RBI. A platoon of pitchers including Ethan Greer, Jacob Price and Austin Johnson got the win from the hill with Price seeing the lion’s share of work with 56 offerings.
Stache ain’t no trash
The Stache took over sole position of first with a 5-0 win over the Royals in a game where there were just eight combined hits.
The Stache had five of those hits with Lee Carden accounting for two of them in a two-for-four showing at the plate. He also recorded two runs. Braden Bottoms was the rainmaker as he had two RBI during his one-for-three performance at the dish. Corey Mullins, JJ Webster and Dylan Riddle recorded the three Royal hits.
Dylan Ward was the man on the hill, hurling 63 pitches and striking out three Royals.