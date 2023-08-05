The Stache remained at the top of the hill after the third week of Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League action as they held off the Pinatas in a classic to stay undefeated and two games up on the defending champion Shebyvul Shovels.
Frye shot leaves Stache perfect
Stache took the game via a walk off single by Chayse Frye in the bottom of the sixth which scored Trevor Collins who had just advanced to third base on a passed ball. Prior to the thrilling inning, Stache was in firm control of the contest, holding a 4-0 lead going into the fifth. However, the Pinata bats lit up for a four-run fifth inning, leaving the team neck-and-neck going into the sixth. The Stache outhit the Pinatas by two, seven-to-five on the night with both teams making a single fielding error.
The Stache were led at the plate by Frye who was two-for-two with an RBI while Dylan Ward went two-for-three at the dish with an RBI. Michael Benushces socked a homerun while Logan Underhill contributed a triple. Layne Roberts worked most of the way on the hill for the Stache, hurling 82 pitches.
The Pinatas were led by AJ Parker who not only went two-for-three with the stick but also knocked in half of his team’s runs with two RBI. JD Parker also went two-for-three and had an RBI.
Shovels pile it on Braves
Meanwhile, as the Stache was staying spotless, the Shovels kept pace with a 19-0 crushing of the Braves, making it three in a row for the defending champs as they preceded that win with a 10-3 dusting of the Reds and a 6-5 edging of the winless Sox which are alone in the basement of the standings at 0-7.
The Braves mustered only one hit in their loss to the Shovels. Meanwhile, a nine-run third and seven-run fourth spelled doom for the tribe as the Shovels outhit them 15-1 on the night. For the Shovels, Kyle Davidson, Dylan Roller, David Pearson. Tyler McBay and Austin Johnson all had two hits apiece. Roller knocked in four RBI. Jay Blackburn and McBay both had homeruns while McBay went most of the way on the mound, tossing 40 pitches.
Royals trump McGlovin with walk off
The Royals took a page out of the Stache playbook, also winning on a walk-off single to top McGlovin 10-9.
The winning hit was registered by JJ Webster, whose shot to left scored Terrin Maupin which won it in the eighth.
The Royals had to come back to take the win. Despite leading going into the fifth, they found themselves behind after a three-run fifth by McGlovin. They retaliated with a three-run seventh and three-run eighth, while outhitting McGlovin 15-10 on the night, somewhat atoning for six fielding errors. Maupin was three-for-five from the dish, scoring three runs including the winning run. Ross Capps was also three-for-five as was Ryan Poole while Kalen Thompson went three-for-four and scored two runs. Poole led his squad with three RBI.
Jackson Hill led McGlovin with a three-for-five performance at the dish. Jack Riggs led his squad with two RBI.