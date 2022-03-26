The defending State Champion Tullahoma Wildcats won’t be playing all their games under the Friday night lights this upcoming season as the TSSAA has decreed a large number of the state’s high school football games will be played on Thursday and Saturday nights because of a shortage of officials.
The impact of the move will be felt immediately when the defending 4A champs take to the gridiron in their season opener against Shelbyville which the ‘Cats will host on Thursday, Aug. 18. The rest of their games will be played on Friday at this point with the exception of their district showdown with Montgomery Central as they will travel there on Thursday, Oct. 6.
The plan comes after the TSSAA announced it will move about 20 games state-wide to accommodate the dwindling number of officials. Most moves have been made to Thursday as there are few Saturday games set thus far. However, should the shortage of officials get worse, those numbers could change. At present, the TSSAA estimates there enough officials to work 150 games with a five-person crew each week. The problem is there are about 170 games each week on average, prompting the move to play on three nights instead of just Saturdays.
Officials make $110 per game and those starting up usually are asked to work middle school and junior varsity for a couple years before moving up to the high school ranks. However, with the shortage, some officials are being thrown into the fire the first year and being asked to officiate high school games. The TSSAA is actively recruiting new officials with some schools are sponsoring a new officials startup costs which is usually $350 for uniform, insurance and other fees. Anyone wishing to become an official is urged to contact the TSSAA by visiting their website.