2A - Motlow Camden Prosser.jpg

After completing her senior season at Stewarts Creek High School as District 8-AAA Offensive Most Valuable Player, Camden Prosser is signed to continue her student-athlete career playing soccer at Motlow State Community College.

Prosser, from Smyrna, is a 5’6” forward/midfielder who also played for Tennessee United Soccer Club. Camden was named 1st-Team All-State for class AAA by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association, and the All-Area Female Player of the Year by the Daily News Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you