After completing her senior season at Stewarts Creek High School as District 8-AAA Offensive Most Valuable Player, Camden Prosser is signed to continue her student-athlete career playing soccer at Motlow State Community College.
Prosser, from Smyrna, is a 5’6” forward/midfielder who also played for Tennessee United Soccer Club. Camden was named 1st-Team All-State for class AAA by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association, and the All-Area Female Player of the Year by the Daily News Journal.
“Camden has continued to improve year after year,” said Motlow Head Coach Andy Lyon. “We are extremely excited to have her join the Motlow family, and we look forward to seeing her continue to grow as a player and a person. Watch for Camden to be a significant contributor over the course of the next two years.”
Prosser scored 22 goals and had 13 assists during her senior season at Stewarts Creek, scoring half of her team’s goals in a highly competitive district.
The Bucks are coming off the most successful season in school history, finishing with a 16-5 record, winning the TCCAA regular season and tournament championships, and advancing to the NJCAA national tournament for the second consecutive season.