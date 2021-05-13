Lily Storey and Logan Crouch both locked their seats into the TSSAA State Championships based on their performances at sectionals this past Friday at Riverdale.
Crouch took first place during the shotput, while Storey finished third in the 800-meter run. In order to qualify for state, athletes needed to place in the top four of their respective events.
The TSSAA State Championships will not be taking place at MTSU due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, this year’s TSSAA State Championships will be held at Rockvale High School on May 27. Events get underway at 9 a.m.
Crouch led off the events for Tullahoma with his first-place effort in the shotput. He hurled a distance of 48 feet and 3 inches. Franklin County’s Lee Steakley took second place at 47-11, while Central Magnet’s Corey Greeson took third at 46-3 and Walker Valley’s Kyler Tjaarda rounded out the state qualifiers in fourth at 45-7.
Tullahoma’s JT Taylor and Caden Bradford also competed in the shotput. Taylor finished seventh at 42-4, while Bradford placed 16th at 39-7.50.
In the 800 run, Storey secured her state spot with a third-place effort. The sophomore finished her race with a time of 2 minutes and 23.80 seconds.
Central Magnet’s Samantha Ouellette won that race with a time of 2:19.73, while Warren County’s Ella VanVranken took ninth at 2:22.33. Siegel’s Mariya Ahmed rounded out the 800 state qualifiers with a time of 2:24.
Tullahoma’s Anna Parker also ran in the 800 race and she finished 13th with a time of 2:48.05.
Also on the girls’ side, Tullahoma saw Eleanor Fults and Sarah Eakin compete in that 400 race. Fults placed sixth at 1:02, while Eakin took 10t at 1:04.63. First place in the 400 went to Cleveland’s Janay Ryan who clocked in at 59.0.
Eakin also ran in the 100 dash and placed 15th with a time of 13.69. Riverdale’s Ar’Nazsia Johnson took first in that race with a time of 12:46.
Ellie Uehlein finished 12th in the 1,600 run with a time of 6:09.62. Cookeville’s Landri Wilcox took first with a time of 5:03.38.
Uehlein also teamed with Anna Parker, Audrey Todaro and Eleanor Fults in the 4x800 relay. The Lady Wildcat team finished eighth with a time of 11:06.37. Siegel’s team won that race with a time of 10:31.35.
McKenna Buckner, Eakin, Storey and Alyssa Stephens combined to take fifth in the 4x400 with a time of 4:29.52. Cleveland won that race at 4:08.01.
Buckner also took part in the high jump and just missed a spot into the state meet after tying for fourth. East Hamilton’s Sarah Unterholzner took the fourth spot after finishing with less attempts than Buckner on the day. Both athletes placed fourth after clearing 5-0. Warren County’s Ally Beneke won that event after clearing 5-4.
Savanah Stroop tied for seventh in the pole vault after clearing 6-06.
On the boys’ side, Adam Owens took part in four events at sectionals, including the triple jump where he placed 11th at 39-10. Walker Valley’s Skyy Craig placed first at 44-8.
Owens also took 14th in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.38. Craig also won the 300 hurdles at 39.13.
In the 4x200, Owens teamed with Ryan Scott, Grant Allen and Jakobe Thomas to finished fifth in that race. The Wildcat squad clocked in with a time of 1:33.87. Ooltewah’s team finished first at 1:30.58.
Scott, Thomas, Keishawn Cummings and Jalen Hill teamed to run in the 4x100 and placed ninth at 44.85. Blackman won that race at 43.65.
Thomas also took ninth in the 200 dash with a time of 23.15. Bradley Central’s Javon Burke finished first at 21.69.
Hill, Owens, Zane Hopf and Brock Stroop teamed to take 16th in the 4x400 at 3:57.03. Blackman’s team took first in that race at 3:33.56.
Tullahoma had three competitors in the discus throw. Tyreek nard took sixth at 132-5.5, while Cameron Robinson placed seventh at 128-9. Jaylin Newson took 16th at 103-8. Central Magnet’s Greeson won that event at 144-08.
In the pole vault, Jackson Greenway tied for 12th after clearing 7-6. Stewarts Creek Timothy Alexander won the event at 10-6.
Hopf took 15th in the long jump at 19-01. Cleveland’s Nate Lovelace took first at 22-7.50.