When racers take part in the TSSAA State Championships this Thursday, Tullahoma will have one runner take part, which will be sophomore Lily Storey, who qualified based on her performance at sectionals.
During her sectional run at Riverdale on May 7, Storey finished third overall with a time of 2 minutes and 33.18 seconds. In order to advance to the state championships, athletes needed to place inside the top four of their respective events at sectionals.
“When they announced that I got third in the 800-meter run, I was genuinely shocked because all the hard work that I put in paid off,” Storey said. “Being a state qualifier and competing at state is a huge opportunity for me. Being a first-year track runner, it has opened my eyes to many opportunities in this sport.”
The TSSAA Large Class State Championships is scheduled to take place at Rockvale High School this year. Field events will get underway at 9 a.m. with races scheduled to get underway at 4 p.m.
The 800 run will be the fourth to last running event to take place according to the TSSAA schedule of events. That schedule can be viewed at tssaasports.com.
While she has been running track during the spring, Storey is also a member of the Tullahoma girls soccer team. She continues to play in a travel league during the spring, while also training and competing for track.
While many may not see similarities in the two sports, Storey said that she’s been able to incorporate things that she’s learned on the soccer field on to the track.
“In soccer, some key factors that you have to have are endurance and that competitive spirit; therefore, when running track, those factors have helped me become a better runner,” Storey said. “I love both of these sports. I feel as though each one has a different spot in my heart. However, both of these sports have made me a better athlete today.”
Even though she loves taking part in track now, Storey did admit she originally disliked running. However, she’s found it beneficial and now has a complete 180 different view on the sport.
“At first, I hated to run,” Storey said. “However, when beginning my process of running, it created a healthy outlet for me.”
Heading into this Thursday’s race, Storey said she has a couple of goals in mind. She prefaced those objectives, though, by saying she’s excited to go out and represent her team and coaches.
“First of all, representing Tullahoma High School is something I am very proud to do,” Storey said. “I definitely would love to say that I got first in the 800-meter run being that it is my first year of track. In addition, I would love to set another personal record for myself.”