The Tullahoma High School Track and Field Team brought home hardware as 14 athletes competed in the state championships. Lily Storey won the girls 800 meter state championship with a time of 2:18.70. State returner Logan Crouch placed second in shot put with a distance of 48-0.75.
Four Wildcats competed in the field events. Cameron Robinson started off the day with the discus event. Robinson placed sixth with a distance of 130-2. Zane Hopf competed in the triple jump and placed seventh with a distance of 39-0.75. Hopf also competed in the state decathlon last week and placed third in the Class AA competition.
Logan Crouch was familiar with the pressure of the state event. Crouch was the state runner up this year with a distance of 48-0.75. Wesley Russell was in the final field event for the Wildcats. Russell launched himself into the air for a height of 11 feet in the pole vault event. Wesley placed eighth.
The Lady Wildcats started off the track events with the 4x800 meter relay. Ellie Uehlein, Jordyn Spry, Aubrey Sohrabi and Lily Storey worked together to place seventh with a time of 10:55.93.
The boys 4x200 relay team composed of Logan Prosser, Deandre Jenkins, Grant Allen and Andrew Ewing placed eighth with a time of 1:32.87. The team will be returning together next year and they have high expectations for themselves. They want to break the school record of 1:28.
As just a junior, Lily Storey competed in the 800 meter individually and earned the gold with a time of 2:18.70.
The girls’ 4x400 meter relay team finished the day off placing fifth overall. Eleanor Fults and Sarah Eakins were joined by Uehlein and Storey to run for a time of 4:19.31.