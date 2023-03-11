Nate Willkerson

Nate Willkerson

 Natalie Whitt photo

It looked like the rout was on at Greene Field Tuesday night as the Tullahoma Middle School Varsity Wildcats were down 13-0 before they even came to bat after being shellacked by the Rockvale Rockets in the top of the first.

However, what looked to be an early night and a run-ruled shortened game ended up being an instant classic for the young ‘Cats as they completed an improbable comeback, winning 16-15 with a walk-off single by Zion Jeffrey.

