Tullahoma Swim recently celebrated the seniors on its squad as they held senior night. Among those bidding farewell to the team at graduation was Sam Northcott.
Sam first swam competitively when he was 10 years old. He swam for several years before stopping to pursue other interests. He joined the high school swim team as a junior as a way to stay in shape. His first love is football. He was a member of the THS football team for four years. He hopes to continue playing football in college while studying to become a physical therapist.
Steven Mehalic grew up as “an Air Force brat” and lived in several places including Florida New Mexico, Tennessee, and Ohio.
“I enjoy swimming and playing soccer for my club and high school as well as restoring vacuum tube radios and working on cars,” he said, harkening back to when he got started in the pool. “My swimming career began here in Tullahoma. I began swimming for the Tullahoma swim club when I was 11. After that I moved to Ohio where I continued my swimming career and got to participate in many regional meets, reaching the top five at regionals several times and going on to compete in several state meets. Soon afterwards COVID began and my swimming career was put on hold. In the middle of that I moved to New Mexico where swimming as a sport was very difficult to continue due the strict rules that were put in place for indoor sports for COVID. Rather I pursued the sport of soccer instead. I resumed swimming again when I returned to Tullahoma last summer and have continued since.”
His post-graduation goals are to go Motlow for one year then transfer to Auburn to pursue a degree in industrial design with an emphasis in automotive design.
Logan Holt has swam for several years and has been quite successful as a competitor in the pool.
He has swam since he was 11 years old. He has made southeastern cuts for 12, 13, 14U and senior cuts. Sectional cuts for 13/14. He has been all region and all-state placing in the top 15. S
He has been swimmer of the year for high school every year and broken multiple records for both Tullahoma High School and his club with Manchester Makos and still holds them. He plans to graduate early and go to Texas next year to become a firefighter investigator.
Logan will represent Tullahoma High School at this year's Regionals held at Centennial and will go on to compete in the State Championship held at UT-Knoxville In February.