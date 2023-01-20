Tullahoma Swim recently celebrated the seniors on its squad as they held senior night. Among those bidding farewell to the team at graduation was Sam Northcott.

Sam first swam competitively when he was 10 years old. He swam for several years before stopping to pursue other interests. He joined the high school swim team as a junior as a way to stay in shape. His first love is football. He was a member of the THS football team for four years. He hopes to continue playing football in college while studying to become a physical therapist.

