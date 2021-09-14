Tullahoma High School hosted their first T-Town tailgate last Friday night for the Marshall County game. Bouncy houses, cornhole and Spikeball were all available for families to participate in.
The Wildcat Marine Corps JROTC, cheerleaders, band members and football players closed the event with a “Wildcat Walk” down John Olive Way. After the Wildcat Walk, the Talk of T-Town, hosted by Jason Ray and Zach Birdsong and sponsored by Sun Drop, aired until 7 p.m. The show provided a pre-game breakdown and various guests.
The event preceded a Wildcat win over Marshall County as Tullahoma went 1-0 in the district with a 28-20 win over their rivals.