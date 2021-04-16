The Taylor’s Archery team took part in the 2021 Virtual Indoor Nationals in March and saw eight archers finish in the top 10 in the nation, including a second place performance by the Junior Eagle Team.
More than 1,600 archers competed virtually in various locations across the United States. There were four different age groups at the tournament. The Junior Eagle division is classified as archers 8 years old and under. The Eagle division contains archers from 9 to 11 years old. The Youth division is comprised of archers 12 to 14 years old and the young adult division is for archers who are 15 to 18 years old.
Additionally, archers competed in four different classes, which included barebow, Olympic recurve, compound bowhunter and open. The top three archers went on to make the podium and received medals.
The Taylor’s Archery Junior Eagle Team saw most of its archers compete in the compound bowhunter class. Kensley Hartman led the Junior Eagle shooters and finished in seventh place out of 28 in her class. Bryleigh Harris placed 18th overall in the same competition.
Brody Wilson added an 11th place effort out of 45 total in the boys’ class. Levi Carr took placed 12th, while Hunter Harris finished 23rd and Gideon Carr placed 32nd.
Mallorie Horton took part in the barebow class and finished fourth overall out five total shooters.
The Taylor’s Archery Eagle shooters were led by Alyssa Brooks who finished third overall in the barebow class. There were 23 total competitors in the division.
Teammate Macie Bukar also took sixth in the barebow class. Abigail Montgomery placed 30th in the compound bow hunter class out of 120 total competitors.
The Taylor’s Archery Youth shooters were led by Harleigh James on the girls’ side. James finished 10th in the Olympic recurve class out of 13 total competitors. Madisyn Best took 39th in the compound bow hunter class out of 134 total competitors.
Peyton Taylor and Gage Rollins took part in the compound bow hunter class. Taylor took 10th out of 186 total competitors while Rollins finished 27th overall.
Ashley Scott and Natalie Best were the two Taylor’s Archery members to compete in the young adult class. Both local archers finished inside the top three of their respective competition.
Scott finished second in the barebow class out of 26 total competitors. Best brought home third place in the compound bow hunter class out of 98 total competitors.