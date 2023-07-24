The Middle Tennessee Tennis Club has been around for five years. They play a doubles league at Shelbyville, Tullahoma High School, and Lakewood Country Club.
The goal of the club is to keep the sport of tennis growing in the area. This year they have six teams with a total 90 players. The age of the players is from 15 to senior citizens. The players play in three categories; A level, B-Elite, and B level. This splits up skill level so the matches are fair and competitive. The people who make up the league are from Shelbyville, Unionville, Tullahoma, Manchester, Lynchburg, and Fayetteville. There are two captains for each team. The captains are Chris King/Manny Buchanan, Zach King/Ian Stitzel, Zach Nichols/Johnathan Smotherman, Hunter Rodgers/Heath Fanning, Shae Gaither/Michael Martin, and Jason Peterson/Ryan Woodward.
“I really love the summer league,” said Team Captain Michael Martin. “It is a great way to meet new people and get some exercise.”
At the halfway point of the season the team records were: Rodgers/Fanning 5-0, King/Buchanan 4-1, Nichols/Smotherman 3-2, King/Stitzel 2-3, Gaither/Martin 1-4, and Peterson/Woodward is 0-5. The records as of July 17 are: Rodgers/Fanning 6-1, King/Buchanan 5-2, Nichols/Smotherman 3-3, King/Stitzel 4-3, Gaither/Martin 3-4, and Peterson/Woodward 0-7.
The remaining schedule for the Tennis Club is matches on July 25 and the last matches before the Championships are on August 1. The first round of matches are started at 5 p.m. and the second round starts at 7 p.m. The Championships will be on August 8.