Tennis
Russell Smythia photo

The Middle Tennessee Tennis Club has been around for five years. They play a doubles league at Shelbyville, Tullahoma High School, and Lakewood Country Club.

The goal of the club is to keep the sport of tennis growing in the area. This year they have six teams with a total 90 players. The age of the players is from 15 to senior citizens. The players play in three categories; A level, B-Elite, and B level. This splits up skill level so the matches are fair and competitive. The people who make up the league are from Shelbyville, Unionville, Tullahoma, Manchester, Lynchburg, and Fayetteville.  There are two captains for each team. The captains are Chris King/Manny Buchanan, Zach King/Ian Stitzel, Zach Nichols/Johnathan Smotherman, Hunter Rodgers/Heath Fanning, Shae Gaither/Michael Martin, and Jason Peterson/Ryan Woodward.

