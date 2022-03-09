Aaron Hines, ACSM-CPT, has announced the launch of his first book titled “The Athletic Advantage” which focuses on what it actually takes to become an elite athlete and gain a college scholarship.
The book is a guide to help show athletes that anything is possible if they have the right mindset and determination not to be average, Hines said. He share insight on how athletes have had to overcome obstacles to achieve success that was unheard of to them. Each chapter's success story lays ground for three takeaways to implement on their athletes journey.
“My goal in writing this book is to provide real stories of athletes who have had to overcome injuries, setbacks and even failures to show that not all athletes are created equal,” Hines told The News. “If you have the right people in your corner encouraging and supporting your journey, anything is possible.”
Even with all the information out there, Hines believes, athletes still lack the intrinsic motivation to push themselves to greatness. Desire and motivation come from within, and without this can make it very difficult to succeed long term as an athlete.
“One of the biggest obstacles that I have to overcome as a private sector coach is finding a kid's ‘Why,’” Hines said. “Why does he or she want to work out and get better outside of their normal sport workout? Why do they even want to spend the time working on their craft?”
The biggest response Hines gets is that students want to play at the collegiate level.
“My goal is to get them into the best physical and mental state they can be, so once they step foot on campus their coaches are impressed.”
Hines encourages student athletes not to give up on their goals through the book.
“Over my last decade as a professional coach, I’ve seen way too many coaches give up on players which in turn leads to athletes quitting the sport they love the most. It gives the athletes a sense of lost hope, lack of self-worth, and even a loss of motivation to keep going,” he said.
Inside this book, readers can discover tools including what their college workouts might look like, how they can find support at a college athlete, proper training and supportive nutrition and more.
Hines’s approach to fitness and lifestyle was developed at his training studio, Premier Performance Training, where the focus has been to inspire athlete’s to transform their lives through positive mindset practices, movement of stretching, mobility, balance; proven strength and conditioning programs, and simple, but effective nutrition practices.
All proceeds from the book sales will benefit the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation. Hines was Eli’s trainer prior the Tullahoma athlete’s tragic death in 2016 in an automobile accident. Find the book on Amazon.