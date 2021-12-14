After winning a state championship on the gridiron last week, members of the Tullahoma High School Wildcats football team traded in the pigskin for the round ball and claimed the first win of the young season for the Wildcats basketball team, nipping border rival Moore County 63-60.
The Wildcats had taken it on the chin during the early part of the season as they fielded a youthful team thanks to the success of the school’s football squad. However, their trip to Lynchburg saw the ‘Cats at near full strength and also saw the return of state championship game hero Krys Uselton who, after sealing the state title last week with an interception in overtime against two-time defending champion Elizabethton, led the ‘Cats in scoring on the hardwood with 18 points. Uselton, a hoops star for Tullahoma, had been recruited to the football team this year after being wooed by Head Football Coach John Olive for several years due his athletic ability.
The ‘Cats pounced on the Raiders early, getting out to a 20-12 start in the first quarter. Joe Duncan and Ethan Hargrove led the way in the opening stanza, both scoring four, while Alex Copeland accounted for almost half of the Raider points as he bucked five of 12 for the hosts and led all scorers with 23 on the evening.
The Raiders fired back in the second quarter, besting Tullahoma 25-17 to draw even at 37 at the break. It was the hot hand of Will Horder that led the run, as he scored 10 points for Moore County in the second, splashing a pair of bombs from beyond the arc while Copeland added seven points to the collection. Dawson White had six for the Raiders as he went a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. For Tullahoma, it was all Joe Duncan in the second as he scored over half of his team’s second-period points, hitting a trio of field goals and a long-rang three to end the half.
The third quarter proved to be decisive, as Moore County was only able to muster a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of free throws, scoring just eight points during the frame. Tullahoma did not set the world on fire offensively either during the third but was able to generate 13 points, six of which came from the hand of Uselton, while Jacob Dixon put up five points.
The Wildcat lead was tenuous in the fourth as the hosts regained their footing as Copeland scored six and Horder was 4-for-4 from the line. However, shots from downtown by both Uselton and Dixon proved to be the difference as the ‘Cats held on for their first win of the season.
Joining Uselton in the double-digit scoring club against the Raiders were Duncan with 14, Dixon with 11 and Melton with 10. Horder joined Copeland in double digits for the hosts with 16.
With the win, Tullahoma is 1-4 on the season while the Raiders are 1-8. Tullahoma was set to face Warren County Tuesday night. Scores of that game were not available at press time.