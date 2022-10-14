The following is part one of a four-part series detailing coaching legend John Olive who will be part of the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 to be inducted next year.
The final year of John Olive’s forty-plus years of coaching ended with his first championship season. Steven Spielberg, Frank Capra or any of the great filmmakers in Hollywood’s colorful history could not have produced a better ending to a brilliant career. Not only did John Olive go out on top, he went out doing what he dreamed of doing as a kid in high school. Football has been his life-long passion.
When he was in high school, John Olive started developing defensive schemes to stop innovative offenses. He wanted to be a coach like Bear Bryant, and his notebooks in high school were full of diagrams demonstrating how to stop the wishbone because Alabama was running it very successfully. Although he admired Coach Bryant, his beloved Tennessee Vols could not stop Bryant’s wishbone. When asked why he chose football as his life’s profession, John Olive simply replied, “Why not football!”
One might say that Olive was coached for life in high school by Maryville head coach Ted Wilson and assistant coaches Don Story and Lynn Brown. Football became a passion for John Olive in high school, and his football coaches made a lasting impression. Olive said, “I would not have been coaching in that championship game without the influence of these three men in my life. I was truly blessed to have been coached by them and to know them.”
Two key components of football appeal to Olive more than all the others. He said, “I love the game. It is a mixture of toughness and at the same time you have to be smart because it is a game of schematics as well.” Ask anyone who coached against Olive to describe his Tullahoma teams, and a response would undoubtedly include comments about Tullahoma’s team intelligence.
Olive describes football as a battlefield, a constant conflict of one-on-one battles that transpire on every play. Teams have to collectively win individual battles to win games. He said, “Someone is trying to block you, or you are trying to block him. Someone is trying to tackle you, or you are trying to run the ball. You are carrying out a fake to get rid of that one guy.”
The interdependence on each other is what makes football so special to Olive. He said, “It is a team game. I think it was Joe Paterno who said that all great running backs look the same as other backs when there is no place to go. When I was drawing up defenses in high school to stop the wishbone and triple option, I had not yet figured out it is the Jimmy and Joes, not the Xs and Os that determine whether or not you can stop it,” Olive said.
In 2021, John Olive had the coaching staff, the X’s and O’s, and the Jimmys and Joes to win a championship for the first time in his career. It was also the first state championship for Tullahoma High School football. The championship came during John Olive’s 29th and final season as a head coach at Tullahoma. It was an ending that a young John Olive in high school may have dreamed of happening, but no one was predicting a championship after Olive suffered back-to-back 0-10 seasons in 2015-16.
Background to the Championship Season
The general public was unaware of John Olive’s behind the scenes plan to retire in 2021 as head football coach. Olive was both Athletic Director and head football coach from 2017-2021. According to Olive, “I started planning my retirement a year before the championship game. I first notified my principal, Jason Quick in July of 2020 that the next season would be my last as head coach. I reiterated my decision to retire later in December of 2020 to Mr. Quick and for the first time to my superintendent, Dr. Catherine Stephens. Will I come back (someday) as an assistant if one of my sons becomes a head coach – that is a possibility.”
Olive continued, “If my sons had not been coaching with me, I may have retired in 2018.” That was the year Tullahoma had fully rebounded from the 0-20 years (2015-2016), and the team made it to the state quarterfinals. At this point in 2018, Olive actually felt vindicated after recently going 0-20. Maplewood beat Tullahoma in the 2018 quarterfinals and then got destroyed by Greeneville. Olive reflected on his feelings after the 2018 season, “Reality sets in, and we assumed that we would never have the talent level to win a state championship.”
Turning the Corner in Defeat
The 2016 (0-10) season had a pivotal ending. Olive remembers, “We were not terrible. We still connected with the kids. We asked the team before the last game that season against Giles County if we were going to play to end a second 0-10 season or play to win our first game.”
According to Olive, “Our kids played their hearts out. We still got beat. We had a turnover late in the third quarter, and Giles County goes up by two touchdowns. We cannot close the gap. It had been a game where we tied it up, and they would get ahead. We would tie it up again, and they would get ahead. Yet, I knew then that we had not lost the young men.”
Quantity and Quality – Keys to the 2021 Season
Olive explains his championship team’s success in clear terms. He said, “As we got a quantity of quality athletes, because in our sport you need a quantity of good athletes, I knew that we could get back to competing and doing well. You have to have both – quantity and quality. I am not talking about elite. If you only have one or two really good football players, your team won’t look very good. The championship team was a good example. We had a quantity of quality athletes who beat teams who had elite athletes but not the quantity of good football players.”
Moreover, Olive stressed that although his team did not have elite players signing D1 scholarships to play at the next level, he had an abundance of quality players at Tullahoma in 2021. For example, Olive mentioned Will Partin who did not get offers to play football anywhere in college, but made play after play in game after game for Tullahoma in 2021.
Olive stressed that opponents could not take away one player to stop Tullahoma’s offense. He said, “We had depth of quality players at every position. Throughout the playoff run, we had several receivers making big plays. Brody Melton made big plays. Joe Duncan made big plays. Jacob Dixon made big plays. They all made big plays in the playoffs. We had one receiver, Krys Uselton whom we hid on defense during the regular season. He did not start on offense until the playoffs.”
Not only did Tullahoma have four quality receivers, and they also had two hard-nosed running backs, Jaxon Sheffield and KeiShawn Cummings who could catch passes. Olive highlighted that the leader of his offense was quarterback Ryan Scott who was 27-1 as a starter.