The following story is the second part of a four-part series detailing coaching legend John Olive who will be part of the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 to be inducted next year.
The early coaching years
John Olive’s coaching career actually started in college when he became a Student Assistant in 1979 at Carson-Newman University after an injury ended his playing career. The next season he became a Graduate Assistant on Ken Sparks’ first team at Carson-Newman. After the 1980 football season, Olive took a three-year detour from coaching to work in private business for a wealthy Carson-Newman supporter.
As a Graduate Assistant, Olive and another G.A. were able to live in an apartment at a Walking Horse stable owned by the Carson-Newman supporter, Bill Mullins. In exchange for rent, Olive and his colleague fed horses, mowed the lawn around the barn and other chores. Mullins was impressed with young Olive, and he tried to lure Olive to come work for him. The third time Mullins offered Olive a job, Olive accepted.
Loudon High School 1983-1984
Olive became a closer and was moving up in Mullins lucrative umbrella of businesses. It was a colorful and profitable three years for Olive working in private business out of Knoxville, but he decided to make a change. In 1983, Olive had the opportunity to reenter coaching at Loudon High School as an assistant coach on Henry Blackburn’s staff. The introduction to coaching high school football came with a big surprise – budget cuts.
During his first year at Loudon, Olive started an FCA group at Loudon High School with the girls’ assistant basketball coach, Randy Davis. Before spring break in 1984, there was a school board meeting, and Davis was to be moved to Lenoir City. Olive went to the school board meeting to speak on his friend Davis’ behalf with the intent at keeping Davis at Loudon High School.
Unknown to Olive, the school system was planning to make personnel cuts. It was a tough economic period for Tennessee government state-wide. The first item on the school board meeting’s agenda was to cut seven personnel positions, and John Olive’s name was one of the seven. Only 10 minutes had passed in the meeting that began at 7 p.m. when the board quickly announced that they had to take a break as the small crowd of about 30 people became vocally opposed to the proposed cuts. Within an hour, there were 200 to 300 people trying to get into the meeting, and sheriff deputies were summoned to control the crowd. The meeting did not end until 11:00/11:30.
Of course, there were no cell phones in 1984, but the word quickly spread that John Olive and other teachers were going to lose their positions. The day after the meeting was a Friday, the last day before spring break, and it also happened to be pay day. Checks had to be physically picked up by teachers at the school. Olive asked his head coach Blackburn if he would pick up Olive’s check. Olive was in no mood to attend school the next day, and he would meet the coach on campus to get his check.
There was another surprise the next day for Olive when he dropped by Loudon High School’s campus after lunch to pick up his check. Coach Blackburn and a salesman from the Athletic house greeted Olive with some shocking news. That morning, students refused to go to classes because John Olive was being cut from the school staff. Students congregated in the gym and auditorium, refusing to attend classes. Knoxville television stations had been there to cover the student protest.
The only way students were persuaded to go to classes was a promise from the superintendent to the principal that he would meet with a committee of students to discuss Olive’s future with Loudon High School. Olive finished out the year as a Biology and Economics teacher. His position for the next school year was a casualty of the budget cuts.
The brush with budget cuts and losing his job motivated Olive to apply for coaching positions after spring break. Samford University had decided to reinstate its football program, and Samford appealed to Olive because he had a sister living in Birmingham where the university was located. Something crystalized during that rocky year at Loudon High School for John Olive. He had a major revelation, which he stated, “I knew that I wanted to be developing young people instead of developing pieces of property with older people.” From that point forward, John Olive was a football coach.
Nevertheless, Olive was about to soon learn that coaching at the college level was not any more secure than it was at the high school level. Budget cuts would once again have an impact on Olive’s career at his next coaching stop.
John Olive made one-third the amount of income at Loudon High School that he made in private business working for Bill Mullins, and that didn’t include his business expense account and company car. At Samford University, Olive was earning half of what he was making at Loudon High School. The college job was technically part-time with the possibility that at least two coaches would be elevated to full-time coaches before the next season.
As young John Olive embarked that summer on his commitment to coaching at Samford University, he married his wife, Cherie. Olive’s father was concerned about his son’s income reversals in his new coaching career, and he told Cherie, “If he does anything like this again, we will have him put into a facility.” John Olive believed that his first year at Samford would be part-time, but would become a full-time position in the near future.
Fortunately, Olive’s parents did not have to put him into a facility; however, coaching at Samford was a tough transitional period for John and Cherie. Samford University cut at least $50,000 – $60,000 from the football budget after Olive’s first season. There was no money for full-time positions after the first year. Laverne Farmer, the AD and Business Manager for the university told the coaches about some part-time jobs for the summer after announcing the budget cuts. The prospect of part-time summer jobs to supplement a part-time coach’s income did not sit well with the assistant coaches at Samford.
Olive, a man of strong faith and Christian convictions, believes that God was taking care of his future as he and his wife struggled financially during the Samford years. Heating their apartment during the first winter was a challenge. They had budgeted only enough money to heat the apartment with a kerosene heater. Temperatures dropped that winter down to zero in Tennessee and single digits in Birmingham. The Olives ran out of their budgeted heating money before the first week of January ended.
They had moved their mattress into the living room with the plan to heat only one room of the cinder block apartment, but the extreme cold weather required more heat than they anticipated. John Olive remembers laying on the mattress in a cold, unheated apartment praying that he would find extra work somehow to provide extra income to pay for more kerosene. One morning Olive heard water running in the vacant apartment directly below and reported it to Samford’s housing department. The housing department discovered that the water pipes in the vacant apartment below the Olives had frozen and broken during the frigid temperatures.
The university housing department repaired the pipes and turned on the gas heat in the apartment below to ensure that the pipes would not freeze again. The vents for the heat in the downstairs apartment were in the ceiling, and fortunately, the Olive’s apartment had heat coming through their floor. Olive said, “It was another example of how God meets your needs.” The next year Olive was in charge of the married housing apartments for the university and heat was provided in his and Cherie’s apartment as part of the job’s compensation.
Once again, John Olive started updating his resume and looking for a new coaching position. The seeds for his next coaching job were actually planted during the first game of the 1985 season, Olive’s last season with Samford. Samford opened up the season at Sewanee, the University of the South. The Superintendent of Maryville Schools was at that game.
The Maryville Superintendent happened to be a Sewanee alumnus, and he knew that Olive had graduated from Maryville High School. Several months after that game, Olive was putting together his resume in the spring of 1986 at Samford, and out of the blue, the Superintendent contacted him and asked him if he was interested in coming back to Maryville High School. Olive reflects, “It is how God works some things out. I see that in hindsight.”
A couple of interesting anecdotes during Olive’s time at Samford. The first is the fact that the game the Superintendent saw Olive coaching for Samford at Sewanee, Samford lost to the University of the South. That was an especially discouraging loss because the University of the South was the only team Samford University had beaten the previous season.
The other interesting anecdote is that in 1984, Samford played it first game after reviving the football program with only three weeks of practice against Salem College, which is now called Salem University. Samford lost that game 82-9. Olive and the Samford coaching staff believed Salem tried to get to triple digits on the scoreboard at the end of the game, and Samford played prevent defense to the final whistle. The coach of Salem College was a 28-year-old Terry Bowden, the son of Bobby Bowden. Terry Bowden would later go on to coach at Samford and Auburn. The quarterback of that Salem team in 1984 was Jimbo Fisher who is presently the head coach at Texas A&M.