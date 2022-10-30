Olive in Maryville
Photo provided

The following story is the third part of a four-part series detailing coaching legend John Olive who will be part of the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 to be inducted next year.

After a two-year stint at Samford University, John Olive returned to his roots at Maryville High School as an assistant to head Coach Don Story. Olive said, “Don Story is one of the most intelligent men I have ever met. He spoke three-to-four languages fluently. He was my defensive coordinator when I played at Maryville High School. I would have done anything Coach Story asked me to do in high school. If he told me to go out there and do a head-stand, I would have done it believing that it would have helped our team. Coach Story was man who gave generously to both Maryville High School and Maryville College after he made a million dollars in the stock market on a teacher’s salary.”