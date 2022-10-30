The following story is the third part of a four-part series detailing coaching legend John Olive who will be part of the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 to be inducted next year.
After a two-year stint at Samford University, John Olive returned to his roots at Maryville High School as an assistant to head Coach Don Story. Olive said, “Don Story is one of the most intelligent men I have ever met. He spoke three-to-four languages fluently. He was my defensive coordinator when I played at Maryville High School. I would have done anything Coach Story asked me to do in high school. If he told me to go out there and do a head-stand, I would have done it believing that it would have helped our team. Coach Story was man who gave generously to both Maryville High School and Maryville College after he made a million dollars in the stock market on a teacher’s salary.”
Story resigned as head coach after the 1987 season, and Emory Hale was named the head coach in 1988. Hale convinced Story to come back as defensive coordinator that year, but Hale resigned after the 1988 season. Olive was promoted to head coach after being an assistant coach for a few years. Olive said, I probably became a head coach before I was ready to become a head coach. We struggled for two years. I told the assistant coaches going into the 1991 season if they would hang with me, I was going to make some changes. The talent pool (at Maryville) was getting better as well. I became a better coach between 1990 and 1991. That was when I probably made my biggest jump as a coach.”
Under Olive’s head coaching, Maryville went 7-3 in 1991, barely missing the playoffs. Only the top two teams in a region went to the playoffs in those days, opposed to the top four who go today. The next year, 1992, Maryville went undefeated until late in the season. The Rebels were undefeated and facing Sevier County in a matchup Olive thought favored the Maryville Rebels.
Looking back, Olive said, “I should have moved the game against Sevier County to the next night because we played in a downpour. They were bigger than us, and our speed was negated.” Sevier County won the game 10-9. Maryville’s placekicker missed his first PAT in three years. Clinton beat Maryville in the first round and lost to Gallatin in the championship game. It was a frustrating ending, but an improvement over the previous 1991 season.
1992 was successful football season for Maryville and head coach, John Olive. However, being a football coach was only part of Olive’s description. Olive was a biology teacher during school hours, and Olive expected to be teaching less biology classes in his fourth year at his alma mater. His teaching schedule was supposed to change from several biology classes to only morning biology classes with P.E. after lunch with a free sixth period. Olive was informed in August of 1992, right before school started, that he would have to teach five biology classes because of the size of the incoming class. Olive didn’t really like having a five-class load in his fourth year as head coach, and that increased class load left a burr under his saddle.
Maybe it was a divine premonition, and looking back, Olive said that he sees how God worked things out. The “premonition” may have come when John and Cherie Olive were traveling to Tims Ford Lake over Christmas in 1991. They were spending Christmas at Cherie’s dad’s brother’s new house on the lake. Olive has confirmed the location of the “premonition” by looking at a map. They were traveling on 127 from Tims Ford to Hillsboro on their route back east. Olive said, “We were driving and seeing quail walk across the road in the morning with the sun beaming down on Woods Reservoir. I turned to my wife and said, You know, I could live here. She said, ‘Really?’ I said, Yes, did you see that covey of quail crossing the road? And she said, ‘Yes’.”
John Olive was back at Maryville High School for many months after seeing the quail and beaming sunlight when he learned about teaching five biology classes for the 1992 school year. Olive remembers responding to the news about his class load, “I was huffing a bit and I am in the assistant principal’s office with another coach who was a close friend. I said this class load makes me think of going somewhere else.” The coaching friend said, “Where are you going to go?” Olive replied, “I don’t know, Tullahoma or some place!” Olive said that he had no idea why he mentioned Tullahoma, and he didn’t think any more about it. He taught five biology classes, was coaching football, winning, and having fun. He knew he had more good kids coming up. He said, “The ship is righted (in 1992) and we are moving in the right direction.”
The Call
A coach contacted Olive the Tuesday after his Maryville team had lost to Clinton. The coach wanted to know if Olive would be willing to talk to a school in the mid-state. Olive told the coach that he would have to think about it for 24 hours. He was building a new house in Maryville. His first son, Jared was a year-old. It was not an ideal time to move from his hometown and alma mater.
Olive decided to meet the people who had expressed interest in him. In November, he met a Tullahoma businessman, Pat Welsh and Dr. Embry, Tullahoma’s Superintendent of Schools at a hotel in Athens, Tennessee. Olive thought he was going for an interview, which may have been the original plan, but he left that hotel with an offer to be Tullahoma’s next coach.
When Olive won a state championship at Tullahoma in 2022, Ronnie Carter, the TSSAA Executive Director in 1992 called Olive to congratulate him. During that call, Ronnie Carter said, “I guess I will take a little credit for you being at Tullahoma.” Olive said, “How’s that?” Carter replied, “Well, Don Embry called me wanting to know some good coaches around the state (back in 1992), and you are one of the coaches I named.” Olive commented, “This confirms what Dr. Embry had previously told me.”
The Decision
Olive is not sure how long the process lasted, but he does remember that it was long enough for Tullahoma to start interviewing other people for the head coaching position. The weekend after the meeting in Athens, John and Cherie stopped in Tullahoma on the way to the football state championships at Vanderbilt University. They met Dr. Covington, who was the principal at Tullahoma High School. The school had asked a realtor to show John and Cherie houses and around the town.
Olive reflects on that time period, saying, “I wonder why I am even talking to anybody. We are building a new house that is supposed to be ready in January. I go, okay God…I can’t figure this out. My prayer is that you speak to me through my wife. I did not tell my wife about that prayer, and I don’t know how many days I prayed that prayer.”
A few weeks later, John Olive sat up in bed around midnight and said, “I don’t know what to do.” Cherie said, “I cannot tell you why I feel this way, but I feel as though it is a door we are supposed to walk through.” Olive turned to his wife and said, “I think you are right.” He picked up the phone and called Dr. Embry, and obviously got him out of bed. Olive said, “If you will still have me as your coach, I will come to Tullahoma.”
Dr. Embry hired John Olive, and soon afterwards, Olive was in Tullahoma. Olive said, “MLK Day in 1993 was my first day here (in Tullahoma), and to my surprise, we are in school. Welcome to middle Tennessee!”