Olive retires as Wildcats’ head coach

The following story is the conclusion of a four-part series detailing coaching legend John Olive who will be part of the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 to be inducted next year.

John Olive described his decision to retire, “I enjoy the coaching part, but I did not want to become a drag on the program. I did not want to be coaching from a golf cart like I have seen so many older coaches have to do. I am not saying that is wrong; I am simply saying that is not something I wanted to do. Plantar Fasciitis is something I have battled for the past 15 years, but since I have had COVID, I cannot get my foot problems under control.”