The following story is the conclusion of a four-part series detailing coaching legend John Olive who will be part of the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 to be inducted next year.
John Olive described his decision to retire, “I enjoy the coaching part, but I did not want to become a drag on the program. I did not want to be coaching from a golf cart like I have seen so many older coaches have to do. I am not saying that is wrong; I am simply saying that is not something I wanted to do. Plantar Fasciitis is something I have battled for the past 15 years, but since I have had COVID, I cannot get my foot problems under control.”
His physical challenges were real, and John Olive faced what many athletic men face in their later years…pain. Another example of how severe his physical pain had become in recent years was Olive’s struggle to keep water skiing.
Olive said, “I used to water ski, and I wanted to ski into my sixties. A couple of surgeries made me realize that when I skied my last time at 59, I struggled to get back in the boat, and I couldn’t get completely back in the boat. I flopped over and laid on the back platform for 10 minutes before I could finally crawl into the back seat. I sat there for the rest of the afternoon, and I knew that was it. Too many surgeries had brought my skiing to an end.”
Olive’s childhood hero, Bear Bryant battled illness in his final years of coaching, and Bryant died four weeks after coaching his final game in the 1982 Liberty Bowl, a 21-13 victory over the University of Illinois. Bryant announced his retirement when the regular season ended, having finished in sixth place in the SEC, losing to LSU and Tennessee for the first time since 1970. It was an inglorious ending to a remarkable coaching career for Bear Bryant.
Perhaps the sad ending of Bryant’s career was in the back of Olive’s mind when he told his principal, Jason Quick in 2020 that he was going to retire from coaching after the next season, a year in advance of his public retirement. In December of 2020, Olive reiterated to his principal, Mr. Quick that he would retire after the 2021 season. Olive told superintendent, Dr. Catherine Stephens for the first time in December of 2020 that the next year (2021) was his last as coach.
Olive remembers the physical pain of his final season, “Standing on the field during practice was no fun. A fun football team to be around. A fun football staff to be around. Obviously, we are winning and that makes the environment fun. The pain was confirmation that I had made the right decision, that it was time. I could have hung on for a few more years, but I didn’t want to be a hanging-oner.”
Transition to Life as a Full-Time Athletic Director
John Olive was in his fifth year in dual roles as Athletic Director and head football coach at Tullahoma High School when the football team won the championship. 2022 is Olive’s sixth year as AD and his first as a full-time Athletic Director. He describes the transition, “This is a busy time of the year. There is not a lot of down time. I don’t have the super long (football coaching) days of getting in at 6:00 a.m. and leaving at 9:00 p.m. I have seen more volleyball and soccer games than I have seen in my entire lifetime.”
Olive is the Athletic Director over the entire Tullahoma school system which often requires his presence at athletic events five nights a week. He will often get to work at 7:45 and have a lunch at home in midafternoon, returning to school by 4:00 p.m. Once a month Olive will have an early morning meeting with all the high school head coaches at 6:50 a.m. It is something he eventually wants to start with middle school coaches as well.
Olive revealed his focus as an Athletic Director, “As an AD you are trying to put things into place where all of your coaches are working together as a team. They become family…doesn’t meant that you don’t have problems within your family, but you can talk and work things out. We have started meeting once a month. Next year will probably start that at middle schools as well. You work on some things from a big picture perspective. Help coaches know why they are coaching. Give them support. Work on facilities.”
Olive continued, “I have worked really hard the past five years to improve our facilities, soccer and softball in particular. They are on what we call our east middle school campus athletic facilities. I have hit it at a good time because our school board has built up some reserves, and therefore there was some money we could spend to upgrade our facilities.”
John Olive has won many awards over the years as both a coach and athletic director. He has won the coveted TSSAA A.F. Bridges Award as an athletic director and coach. The award is considered a honor for what is best in high school sports, including sportsmanship and citizenship. He won a MLK, Jr. Award in Tullahoma a few years ago. Last year, Olive won the Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year award.
Olive said, “Most of the awards you get as a football coach are for your staff. The local awards mean something because it means your community appreciates you. The coach awards mean something because of the people you are competing against.”
He continued, “You realize that in the sport of football, it is a group thing. And you learn how fleeting they are. In a year or two, people forget about the awards. The state championship one is real, and it will stay.” Olive also shared a part of his coaching philosophy that he believes led to awards and a championship season. He said, “Do the ordinary things extraordinarily well, and you will do well. I have repeated that often to my team and staff. It is a truth of life, not just a football truth.”
Family Life as a Head Coach
John Olive gives much credit to his wife, Cherie for keeping the home life stable and positive. Olive said, “Cherie has done a great job raising our kids. You live like a divorced person four-to-five months out of the year, and the offseason is not a lot different. I felt like as the head football coach in a small town that it was important for me to be at basketball games and other sports. I went to at least one girls soccer game during our season because I had students in class who were on the team. I have gone to school plays because I had students in my class performing in the plays. I have been to a band concert. I thought it was important as a head football coach in a small town to support kids in other sports and activities.”
Olive continued, “There is a lot of stuff that Cherie did. Instead of leaving kids with Cherie all the time, I carried our kids to games with me, and we sat in the stands as spectators. It was a good opportunity to talk with parents about other things beside football.”
Five Years into the Future
John Olive hopes to be retired in five years. His ambition is to eventually be working with his hands. Olive explained, “I want to be working with Hands and Feet, a ministry in our town that builds wheelchair ramps. That would be a nice way to spend my retirement working on a couple of wheelchair ramps a month, helping people stay in their houses.”
When asked where he will physically be living in five years, Olive stated, “We will be staying in Tullahoma or wherever the grandchildren are – that is what Cherie tells me.”