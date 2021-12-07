With the state title on the line and the Wildcats clinging to a 21-14 lead in double overtime, the two-time defending champions Elizabethton Cyclones were faced with third-and-goal from the 7 yard line. Their quarterback, Bryce Rollins, who had accounted for the lion’s share of his team’s yards on the day, dropped back and eyed his favorite receiver, Jake Roberts breaking behind the Wildcat secondary.
As the thousands at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga caught their collective breath, the pigskin spiraled into the overcast fall sky toward the outstretched hands of the Cyclone receiver. However, with the ball inches from its target, a diving Krys Uselton leapt high in the air, plucking victory from the jaws of potential defeat as he made the interception and helped Tullahoma to its first ever gridiron title.
Teammates and coaches flooded the field in jubilation as the thousands of Wildcat faithful who had made the journey to support their team roared from the stands.
The following pictures captured by photographers Erin Douglas, Erin McCullough and Paul Henry capture the moments before, during and after the interception that sealed the deal for the Wildcats.