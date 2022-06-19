Throughout the year I have captured many great moments in Tullahoma sports including the football championship, baseball’s run at state, track stars and tough wrestlers stepping onto the TSSAA podium. Those were great moments, but I also captured friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. Here are some smiling photos that have come from this 2021-2022 school year.
Brindley Duncan
Brindley Duncan has been recognized for her athleticism throughout this year. Duncan plays soccer, basketball and runs track. Throughout her track season, Duncan had been competing with Larkin Johnson from Legacy Middle School. Johnson topped in the 1600 meter run during the TMSAA State Middle School Championships. The competitors high fived each other as they stepped on the podium. Duncan then beat Johnson in the final straight in the 800 meter run. The duo will split next year as Johnson heads to the high school level.
We’re going to state!
For the first time since 2013 the Wildcats were heading to state. After the Wildcats defeated the South-Doyle Cherokees 8-0, Assistant Coach Chevis Hardin celebrated their state berth by dunking Head Coach Bryan Morris with cold water.
Group Hug
After the Wildcat’s State Championship win, Coaches Jared Olive, Brady Goodman and Coy Sisk hugged together with huge smiles.
Bench Besties
Lily Melton has a huge smile on her face as she takes a break on the bench during one of her many Tullahoma basketball games. Senior Az’ja White and former assistant coach Kentoria Alexander sat beside Melton and shared the moment.
Goooooooooooaaaallll!
Luis Sarabia kicks in the third goal for the Wildcats during their district playoff game against Giles County. Sarabia celebrated with Justus and Grant Chadwick, who had both just scored the two previous goals, then went and hugged Chase Mattasits.
Go ‘Cats!
Cheerleaders Mary-Kathryn Stroop and Amy Pham hug together during their break to take a picture. Stroop and Pham cheered all of their senior year and have many memories throughout their time as Tullahoma cheerleaders.
It’s a boy!
Following the Tullahoma baseball 7-3 victory over the Smyrna Bulldogs, Head Coach Bryan Morris and his wife, Chelsie Morris, celebrated with the team their gender reveal. The team’s booster club set up the reveal with powder filled baseballs, color cannons, and snacks afterwards. The Morris family will be adding a boy to their family.