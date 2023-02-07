Morgan Carr

The Lady ‘Cats suffered their second straight district loss as they Lawrence County avenged a loss in their first meeting their earlier defeat to Tullahoma, winning this past week in Lawrenceburg 46-40.

The loss dashed any hopes the Lady ‘Cats had of winning the regular season district title as that belongs to Lincoln County which clinched the top spot thanks to the Tullahoma loss. However, not all hope is gone as the games that remained could mean the difference between second and fourth in the seedings for the upcoming district tournament as the Lady Wildcats were to face Page Tuesday night with both teams tied for second at 5-3 in the district. Results of that tilt were not available at press time.

