The Lady ‘Cats suffered their second straight district loss as they Lawrence County avenged a loss in their first meeting their earlier defeat to Tullahoma, winning this past week in Lawrenceburg 46-40.
The loss dashed any hopes the Lady ‘Cats had of winning the regular season district title as that belongs to Lincoln County which clinched the top spot thanks to the Tullahoma loss. However, not all hope is gone as the games that remained could mean the difference between second and fourth in the seedings for the upcoming district tournament as the Lady Wildcats were to face Page Tuesday night with both teams tied for second at 5-3 in the district. Results of that tilt were not available at press time.
The loss against Lawrence County was dealt thanks to Katie Criswell who was unstoppable all night as she put up 24 on the Tullahoma squad. Lucy Nutt was her counter for Tullahoma as she led the Lady ‘Cats with 15 on the night but was the only Lady ‘Cat in double figures. Part of her success was her going six-for-seven from the foul line in the fourth quarter, helping Tullahoma make a late run that fell just six points short.
It was all smiles in the first for Tullahoma as they led 13-5 after one as McLayne Bobo and Nutt both popped threes while Nyjah Gibbs had three the old fashioned way with a deuce and a free throw. The Lady ‘Cats still held their lead going into the half even though they were outscored in the second 10-6 by their hosts. Nutt was the only Lady ‘Cat to hit a field goal in the second. Lily Melton and Gibbs were both two-for-two from the stripe in the second.
The third was a disaster for Tullahoma and proved to be the difference in the game was a Bobo field goal was all that kept them from getting shutout in the third. The Lady ‘Cats went from a 19-15 advantage at the half to a 34-21 deficit going into the fourth as Criswell had seven for the hosts to push the lead.
The Lady ‘Cats returned in the fourth as they outscored their hosts 19-12 thanks in part to Lawrence’s star falling flat at the foul line as she was only one-for-six from the stripe in the final frame. Bobo and Eleanor Fults both had 3-pointers in the fourth but it was not enough to erase the damage from the third quarter.