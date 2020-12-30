After a standout year on the football field, Tullahoma senior Jakobe Thomas has been selected as this year’s Tullahoma News’ Male Athlete of the Year.
The athletes in contention for this award are nominated and voted on by the head coaches of all the sports at Tullahoma High School. Thomas was nearly unanimously selected for this honor.
“It means a lot,” Thomas said. “It makes me feel like all of the hard work is paying off and that people notice when you work hard. Hopefully I can motivate all the guys underneath me do the same thing.”
Thomas recently made news after he signed to keep his football career going in college. During national signing day on Dec. 16, Thomas officially announced that he would be signing his letter of intent with Middle Tennessee State University.
“With every other school, I felt like a second option, but with Middle, it felt like I was the first guy that they wanted,” Thomas said. “I was feeling that love and appreciation and I couldn’t turn it down and it’s close to home.”
During his senior season, the Wildcats went 12-1 on the year, including going 10-0 during the regular season. Tullahoma ended this year with a 15-14 loss to Nolensville in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
“The work ethic and the chemistry that we had, that made us special,” Thomas said. “A lot of people say that the 12-1 record that we had defined the team, but I think really growing closer together like we did, and us locking in was the most special part. We really became a team.”
While the team had success on the field, so did Thomas individually. This past year, he scored 23 touchdowns for the Wildcats and was a semifinalist for the Tennessee Titans’ Class 4A Mr. Football Award.
Used primarily as a running back, Thomas carried the ball 98 times and ran for 16 touchdowns and 886 yards. He added 24 receptions for 394 yards and five touchdowns. Lastly, he had two punt returns for scores.
Following the news that Thomas had officially signed with MTSU, Blue Raiders’ Head Coach Rick Stockstill spoke about his newest recruit on a video posted to Twitter. The MTSU coach noted that he and his staff initially recruited Thomas as a defensive player. However, Stockstill noted that Thomas could compete for a job on the offensive side of the ball.
“He’s a really good athlete. We recruited him as a safety, but I’m not sure he couldn’t play a position on offense,” Stockstill said. “He’s a good receiver and a good running back. He has really good ball skills and he’s a good tackler. He’s just a really good football player. We are excited about him. He has great potential.”
Thomas had multiple offers to continue his playing career at other schools. However, after he spoke with the coaching staff at MTSU, he knew that he wanted to be a Blue Raider.
“It was immediate. Coach Stock made me feel like I was a second son to him,” Thomas said. “Once I spoke with him, I was like Middle is the choice for sure. I tried to hide it, but people figured it out because I was always talking about MTSU. I’m just ready to go play ball. It’s been a journey.”
Following football season, Thomas didn’t have to wait long before keeping his high school athletic career going. In November, he joined the Tullahoma boys’ basketball team.
“I had some players reach out to me and they told me that I needed to play,” Thomas said. “It’s my senior year, I figured I’d go out and have fun and enjoy what’s left of my high school career. That’s really what went into my decision to play basketball. I didn’t want to sit around and be lazy, I wanted to be active.”
Currently, Tullahoma is 5-3 on the season and 2-0 against District 8-AAA competition. The Wildcats are next scheduled to host to Cascade on Jan. 5.