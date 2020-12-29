Jakobe Thomas and Ian Poe each earned another postseason honor Tuesday as both players were named as first-team members to the Tennessee Sports Writer's Association Class 4A Football Team.
The honor comes after the Tullahoma put together a historic season on the field, finishing the season with a 12-1 record. The Wildcats went 10-0 during the regular season, but saw their year end with a 15-14 loss to Nolensville in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
Thomas, a senior, recently signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Middle Tennessee State University. During his final year at Tullahoma, Thomas was a semifinalist for the Tennessee Titans' Class 4A Mr. Football Award. He was additionally crowned the Region 4-4A MVP.
He finished this past season with 23 total touchdowns, primarily utilized as a running back for the Wildcats. He was an all-state athlete selection.
Thomas carried the ball 82 times on the season for 712 yards and 16 touchdowns. He additionally caught 20 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns, while also returning two punts for touchdowns.
Poe, a junior, was also a playmaker for the Wildcats this season both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. For the all-state honors, he was selected due to his play on the offensive line.
The Wildcats offense relied heavily on its rush attack. Poe helped anchor an offensive line that averaged 219 rushing yards per contest. Tullahoma went on to average 39.5 points per contest.
The full Class 4A Football Team can be viewed below.
CLASS 4A
OFFENSE
QB – Rivers Hunt, Hardin County, Sr.*
QB – Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton, Jr.*
RB – John Whitley, Hardin County, Sr.
RB – Isiah McClaine, Lexington, So.
RB – Gavin Noe, Anderson County, So.
WR – Desmond Nokes, DeKalb County, Sr.
WR – Parker Hughes, Elizabethton, Sr.*
WR – Kaydin Pope, Hardin County, Jr.
OL – Ian Poe, Tullahoma, Jr.
OL – Clay Odom, Greeneville, Sr.
OL – Fletcher Gibson, Sullivan South, Jr.
OL – Cole Morganstern, Elizabethton, Sr.
OL – Conner Johnson, Elizabethton, Jr.
ATH – Jakobe Thomas, Tullahoma, Sr.*
K – Connor Wood, Lexington, Sr.*
DEFENSE
DL – Grant Reeder, Nolensville, Sr.
DL – Trenton Taylor, Elizabethton, Jr.
DL – Kevarius Smith, Springfield, Jr.
DL – Josh Williams, Lexington, Sr.
LB – Blaine Savage, East Hamilton, Sr.
LB – Deuce Morton, Elizabethton, Sr.
LB – Isaac Brown, Greeneville, Jr.
LB – Christian Stacey, Marshall County, Sr.
DB – Jaylen Lewis, Haywood, Sr.
DB – Elijah Donaldson, Creek Wood, Sr.
DB – Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville, Jr.
DB – Jordan Smith, Lexington, Sr.
ATH – Jadian Stewart, Haywood, Sr.
P – Daniel Bethel, Anderson County, Sr.
*denotes Mr. Football Semi/Finalist