Tullahoma High School junior Matthew Thompson brought home hardware after placing first at the Shelbyville Open.
Thompson competed in both singles and doubles at the Shelbyville Open. “I just signed up for the 18U boys singles, however was asked to be former THS graduate Cade Kennedy’s partner for doubles. We had fun, but unfortunately lost in a tiebreaker,” Thompson said.
Thompson started his 18U boys’ singles tournament off strong with a 6-1 and a 7-5 victory. His momentum didn’t stop there. Thompson went on to win his second match with a pair of victories. He won that match over his opponent 6-2 and 6-4. Thompson won by a forfeit for the championship match.
“It feels great! I was impressed at how I did, and it was nice to have other really good tennis players, that I watched play with my sister, cheer me on.”
Thompson noted that the benefits of playing tennis has impacts outside of the court.
“Tennis has given me great friends and I love the competiveness of the game. It has made me more confident. It has also driven me to better myself on and off the court.”
Thompson said he hopes his summer tournament success will carry over into the upcoming high school tennis season when he represents Tullahoma on the court.
“During my school season I am looking forward to a successful year. I also am looking forward to playing varsity this year.”
Matthew Thompson also participates in the Middle Tennessee Tennis Club. The Middle Tennessee Tennis Club will be hosting the McKenzie tennis camp on July 23-24 at Lakewood Golf and Country Club. This camp is for grades 3 through 8. Camp time is 2 to 5 p.m.