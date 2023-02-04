Thompson Station rolled into West Middle School gym this past week and rolled out with a 52-29 win to advance to the Round of 16 in the state championships.

For Thompson Station, there was no such thing as a bad shot as they pulled up from beyond the arc all evening, as Tey Werts was unstoppable from long range, canning four 3-pointers on her way to a 14 point showing. However, the real damage was done early by Jayda Robinson as she dropped six of her game high 18 in the opening stanza to get her team off to a 9-0 lead before West got their first bucket. Thompson led 13-3 after one as Madalin Lindstrom was the only Lady Bob ‘Cat to scratch the scoreboard, getting all three points from the charity stripe as she was hacked often slashing the lane to the basket.

