Tullahoma Middle School soccer team won in Warren County Wednesday night 6-0. That win gave them first place in the Central Tennessee Conference for the third year in a row.
Wednesday night the Wildcats secured the regular season title in the CTC. They went to Warren County and won 6-0. They finished the season with an 8-1-0 record. Their only loss was to Franklin County on April 5, the game was called because of lightening with 7:13 left and the score was 4-3. Other than that, Tullahoma dominated their opponents on the year. The Wildcats have only lost the one game and only had one tie in the last three years.
They scored a total of 48 goals in the nine games, which is an average of over five a game. They only allowed 13 total goals on the season, which is just less than on and a half goals allowed a game.
On Wednesday the Wildcats had four different goal scorers. Jack Harris, Dylan Honorato, Brody Sintic, and Jesus Miguel Leyva scored the goals. Harris and Sintic kicked in two goals each. Jake Bethea, Gage Allen, Honorato, and Sintic assisted on the goals scored. Sintic assisted on the first goal scored in the 3rd minute by Honorato. Bethea assisted the goal by Harris in the 16th minute. Honorato got his assist on the goal in the 31st minute by Sintic. Allen got his first assist on Sintic’s second goal in the 35th minute. Allen’s second assist came in the 42nd minute on Harris’s second goal of the night. Leyva scored an unassisted goal in the 58th minute.
Tullahoma split the goalkeeping duties. Payton Behrendorff started the game in the net. After a shutout in the first half the Wildcats brought in Jayden Conley to close the door as Conley has become the closer on the season.
They are still working out the details for the tournament, but semi-finals will be on Wednesday or Thursday and the finals on Saturday. They did decide that TMS is hosting at either Johnson Lane or East Middle since they are the one seed.