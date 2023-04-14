TMS soccer conference
Photo provided

Tullahoma Middle School soccer team won in Warren County Wednesday night 6-0. That win gave them first place in the Central Tennessee Conference for the third year in a row.

Wednesday night the Wildcats secured the regular season title in the CTC. They went to Warren County and won 6-0. They finished the season with an 8-1-0 record. Their only loss was to Franklin County on April 5, the game was called because of lightening with 7:13 left and the score was 4-3. Other than that, Tullahoma dominated their opponents on the year. The Wildcats have only lost the one game and only had one tie in the last three years.

