Golf season may have concluded on Oct. 7, but Tuesday afternoon, the District 8 Awards were announced, and three players were rewarded for their play.
Mallory TeVrucht was named the district’s Girls Player of the Year. This is the second time in three years that TeVrucht has received this honor, her first coming after her freshman year in 2018. During her sophomore season, she and Lawrence County’s Emma Rochelle finished tied for the award.
“It’s very important to be consistent,” said THS Head Coach Barry Bishop. “From a practice standpoint it’s important to be consistent and continually work on your game. What this award means more than anything else is that Mallory has been consistently devoted to improving in all areas of her game. I’ve been very pleased with her effort this year. Mallory is competitive. She takes things seriously when it comes to being out there on the course against competition.”
During the TSSAA State Tournament at WillowBrook Golf Course in Manchester, Tullahoma was led by TeVrucht. She finished her tournament tied for 20th in the individual performances with a two-day total of 159. On the first day of play on Oct. 6, TeVrucht carded a 78, shooting +6. She followed that with an 81, shooting +9 on Oct. 7.
TeVrucht wasn’t the only person to get an individual award. Her head coach was also named the District 8 Coach of the Year, an honor he also previously received in 2019. The Lady Wildcats have now qualified for the state tournament in three consecutive seasons.
“What this honor means to me more than anything else is that I’ve got a great group of girls,” Bishop said. “That rolls over into the boys too, but it just so happens that our girls have a lot of skills when it comes to playing and are very responsive to those coachable and teachable moments.”
Grae Hicks was also a first-team member to the District 8 Girls Squad. This season, Hicks was consistently the number two player for the Lady Wildcats.
“Grae has really played well this year,” Bishop said. “She came into this season as a solid golfer in the physical sense of being able to hit the ball and things like that. She came in and improved from last year. The thing that she has really worked on, is really concentrating on how to play different golf courses.
“There are a lot of areas in the game of golf that aren’t just hitting the golf ball. There is strategy involved and there’s a lot of trying to figure out what the designer of the course had in mind. They had ideas on how players should play each individual hole. I think that’s really one of the things that Grae has done this season.”
Hicks was joined on the District 8 First Team by Lawrence County’s Rochelle, Shelbyville’s Hannah Campbell and Lawrence County’s Lilli Thompson. During her state tournament, Hicks put up a 90 for the Lady Wildcats on the first day of the play, posting a +9. Hicks followed by taking 11 strokes off her second-round effort, finishing with a 79, shooting +7.
On the boys’ side, Tullahoma’s Andrew Cardosi was named a first-team all-district selection. In every tournament that the Wildcats played, Cardosi was consistently the top player for Tullahoma.
“Andrew had a phenomenal year for us,” Bishop said. “He is absolutely the poster child for what a golf team member should be. He gives his full effort all the time whether that be at practice or getting ready for competition. He is always giving all of his effort and I can’t commend him enough. That’s why he has been playing really well and is at the top of the field in almost every event that we played.
This past year, Cardosi just missed making it into the TSSAA state tournament, falling two strokes shy. He turned in an 80 during the Region 4 tournament held at Indian Hills in Murfreesboro back on Sept. 28.
“I was really hoping that he was able to qualify for the state tournament,” Bishop said. “He was so close yet again. Last year it was one shot, this year it was two shots. I just wish he could have qualified. Sometimes you get a break and sometimes you get a bad break. That’s the way it is.”