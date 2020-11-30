It didn't take long for Tullahoma's basketball schedule to experience changes due to COVID-19.
THS basketball teams forced to make changes
- By Zach Birdsong Sports Editor
-
- Updated
During week two of the season, both THS programs were scheduled to host Rockvale. Instead, both Tullahoma programs hosted Grundy County.
Now in week three of the season, the THS teams now have to undergo a new schedule change. This coming Tuesday, both Tullahoma teams were scheduled to head to Summertown. That will now be a girls-only matchup. The Lady Wildcats (2-1) are scheduled to play a JV matchup at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.
The Wildcats (1-2) will now head to Riverdale on Wednesday for a matchup and not play this Tuesday night. Tipoff of the JV game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday's schedule shuffling isn't the only change to the THS schedules. This coming Friday, both Tullahoma teams will head to Knox Catholic. Tipoff of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern Time, with the boys taking place 15 minutes following the conclusion of that matchup.