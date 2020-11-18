Grant Slatten and the rest of White County had the offense rolling early on Tuesday evening, as the senior guard netted 30 points in the season opener. On the opposite end of the floor, Tullahoma’s young players struggled to hit shots and hold on to possession with 17 first-half turnovers to open the year with a 94-46 road loss.
Early in the season, the Tullahoma boys’ basketball team is left without the bulk of its key players after the football team made it to the quarterfinals of the playoffs. White County made sure to take advantage early and led 29-15 after one quarter.
Slatten did the bulk of the scoring for the Warriors in the opening period and put up 14 points. Krys Uselton tried to go toe-to-toe with the White County guard as he netted 10 points for Tullahoma in the period.
The Warriors kept building on their lead and took a 56-31 advantage into halftime. Slatten added another 12 points in the second quarter, while Tanner Paul and Kade Clark combined for 15 points.
Uselton added another 10 points in the second period for Tullahoma after the junior guard hit a pair of 3-pointers and added four free throws. LaShawn Kimmons, Ethan Hargrove and Jaiden Sanchez each hit a field goal for the Wildcats in the second quarter.
Tullahoma’s offense was limited to just five points in the third period. Hargrove knocked down a 3-pointer, while Uselton added a field goal. White County continued to pad its lead with a 21-point third quarter and led 77-36 entering the final period of play.
Thomas Paul caught fire for the Warriors after he knocked down five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Tullahoma added just 10 points on four field goals, led by Malik Grizzard who hit a 3-pointer.
Uselton led the Wildcats in scoring on the night after he put up 24 points. Hargrove added seven points for Tullahoma.
The Lady Wildcats didn’t fare much better in their season opener and scored just 17 first-half points, on their way to falling 90-58 at White County on Tuesday.
Tullahoma struggled to shoot the ball early and the Lady Warriors took advnatage by opening up a 10-1 lead with 3:57 remaining in the first quarter. Gracie Dodgen scored 11 points in the opening period, including draining three 3-pointers for the Lady Warriors to give her team a 22-8 advantage heading into the second quarter.
Nia Powers led White County with nine points in the second period to help give her team a 44-17 lead heading into halftime. Kailyn Farrell scored six points in the second quarter for Tullahoma, while Morgan Carr connected on a 3-pointer.
Carr hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with nine points in the period. McKenna Buckner also added two 3-pointers, while Farrell put up seven points in the quarter.
Mia Murray tallied 10 points, while Dodgen added another six points to give White County a 70-41 lead heading into the final period of play.
The Lady Warriors had seven players enter the scoring column in the fourth quarter as they combined for 20 points in the period. Lucy Nutt and Carr each hit a 3-pointer for Tullahoma in the final stanza, while Farrell finished with 11 points.
Farrell led the Lady Wildcats with 27 points, while Carr also finished with double figures and netted 15 points. Both Lucy Nutt and Buckner finished with six points for Tullahoma.
Dodgen hit seven 3-pointers to lead White County with 23 points in the victory. Powers also added 22 points for the Lady Warriors.
Both Tullahoma teams were scheduled to travel to Community Thursday. However, as of press time, the result of those contests were unavailable.
Tullahoma was originally scheduled to host Rockvale on Tuesday. However, the Rockets had to back out due to COVID-19.
However, Tullahoma was able to reschedule an opponent and will now host Grundy County on Tuesday. Tipoff of the girls’ game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys taking the floor 15 minutes after the girls matchup concludes.