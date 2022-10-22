The Tullahoma High School Bowling team got their season underway with dominating wins over Franklin County and Columbia and a loss to the Lawrence County Wildcats, making them 2-1 thus far.

Tullahoma started their season off on the road in Franklin County on Sept. 27. The Wildcats blanked the Rebels 23-0, taking all five baker games and the American 10-pin game. Austin Carr led the team with a 219 in the 10-pin game. Aidan Floyd had a 211 to start the 10-pin game. Josh Rabassa rolled a 183 and Lance Thompson was one pin away from Rabassa with a 182. Jordyn Pilkington bowled a 162 and Britton Perry filled the sixth spot with a 149.