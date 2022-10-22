The Tullahoma High School Bowling team got their season underway with dominating wins over Franklin County and Columbia and a loss to the Lawrence County Wildcats, making them 2-1 thus far.
Tullahoma started their season off on the road in Franklin County on Sept. 27. The Wildcats blanked the Rebels 23-0, taking all five baker games and the American 10-pin game. Austin Carr led the team with a 219 in the 10-pin game. Aidan Floyd had a 211 to start the 10-pin game. Josh Rabassa rolled a 183 and Lance Thompson was one pin away from Rabassa with a 182. Jordyn Pilkington bowled a 162 and Britton Perry filled the sixth spot with a 149.
The Wildcats took the first baker game rolling a 161. Floyd, Colton McEwen, Bryson McKelvie, Thompson and Carr each had two frames in the first game. Pilkington, McEwen, Perry, Rabassa and McKelvie took the second game with a 144. Pilkington, Cody Phillips, Thomas Walker, Folyd and McKelvie rolled a combined 203 to dominate in the third game. The Wildcats were dominating with 268 more pins than the Rebels. The Wildcats overpowered the Rebels during the fourth game 173-49. The Wildcats took the fifth game with a 30 pin differential. The Wildcats had a total of 1,923 pins during their games and the 10-pin round. The Wildcats took every game for 20 total points. Then they won the overall total pin fall bonus points to defeat the Rebels 23-0.
The Tullahoma Wildcats hosted the Lawrence County Wildcats on Oct. 10, and fell to Lawrence County 18-5.
Tullahoma split the 10-pin game with Lawrence County, but the visiting ‘Cats got the extra points due to five more fallen pins. Tullahoma trailed 5-3 going into the baker games.
The visiting Wildcats took the first game 185-149 gaining another two points.
Tullahoma bounced back in the second game to win 235-146. McEwen, Pilkington, Rabassa, McKelvie and Carr combined for this win.
Lawrence County took the third match with a 52 pin difference. The visiting ‘Cats took the fourth game with a 48 pin lead. Lawrence County finished the games off with a victory. Lawrence County received the pin fall bonus and won 18-5.
The Wildcats secured the second win of the season against the Columbia Central Lions this past Monday, Oct. 17. The Wildcats defeated the Lions 18-5 winning four of the five baker games. The Wildcats and Lions split the 10-pin games, but Tullahoma won the pin bonus 1129-968.
As they entered into the baker games, the Wildcats were on fire. Perry, McKelvie, Thompson, Pilkington and Carr combined for a 191 to win the first game. Perry McKelvie, Floyd, Pilkington and Carr combined for a 204 to take the second game. The Wildcats took the third game 183-162. McEwen, McKelvie, Floyd, Thompson and Carr all combined for this victory. The Wildcats took the fourth game with a 50 pin differential. McEwen, Rabassa, Floyd, Thompson and Devin Eddins all put two frames together for the 186 total.
The Lions were able to win the fourth game 162-112. The Wildcats had a total of 2005 pins and defeated the Lions 18-5.
The Wildcats are set to play host to the Marshall County Tigers on Monday Oct. 24. Matches are held at Tullahoma Lanes at 3:30.