Monday evening was nothing short of frustrating for Tullahoma as both basketball teams saw their seasons conclude with a home loss during the opening round of the Region 4-AAA Tournament.
The Lady Wildcats opened the night with a 45-35 loss at the hands of Riverdale. The Tullahoma boys followed and were beaten by Stewarts Creek 68-50.
After trailing 35-21 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Wildcats attempted to mount a comeback and netted the first 10 points of the final period. Kailyn Farrell scored five-straight points for Tullahoma after she hit a field goal and knocked down a 3-pointer.
Morgan Carr and Lucy Nutt then each added two points to cut the Lady Wildcats’ deficit down to 35-31 with just under six minutes left in the contest.
That rally fell short though as Riverdale countered with a 7-1 run to up its lead to 42-32 with 3:08 remaining on the clock. Tullahoma scored just three more points the remainder of the contest, which came off of a free throw by McKenna Buckner and a field goal by Lily Melton.
The Lady Wildcats grabbed the lead early during Monday’s matchup and pulled ahead 10-6 with just over a minute left in the opening quarter. Riverdale rallied and the game was tied at 2 entering the second period.
Tullahoma was held to just four points in the second quarter and Riverdale took advantage and led 22-14 at halftime. The Lady Warriors added 13 more points in the third quarter and took a 35-21 lead into the final period of play.
Farrell led Tullahoma in scoring with 16 points. Carr added nine points for the Lady Wildcats, while Melton finished her night with six points. Nutt added two points, while Liv Bowen and Buckner both hit a free throw.
Tullahoma finished the 2020-21 season with a 16-10 overall record and 10-3 in district play.
The Wildcats put up the first five points against Stewarts Creek. From that point though, it was all Red Hawks as Stewarts Creek limited Tullahoma to just five more points in the opening quarter and led 17-9.
Tullahoma got into foul trouble in the second quarter and the Red Hawks were the recipient of 13 free-throw attempts in the period. Stewarts Creek knocked down 12 of those 13 opportunities from the charity stripe and led 41-20 at halftime.
Despite forcing 16 second-half turnovers, the Wildcats could never mount a comeback in the second half. The closest Tullahoma would get would be 13 points and that came with 4:19 remaining in the contest.
After trailing 57-37, the Wildcats netted seven-straight points. Brody Melton and Krys Uselton both scored two points, while Jacob Dixon added a 3-pointer to trim Tullahoma’s deficit down to 57-44.
Stewarts Creek answered back with five-straight points to thwart the Wildcats’ comeback attempt. Tullahoma was held to just six more points in the final minutes as Grant Chadwick and Lashawn Kimmons both hit a field goal, while Dixon and Melton both added a free throw.
Uselton led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points. Joe Duncan and Dixon both added eight points for Tullahoma, while Melton netted five points. Ryan Scott put up four points, while Kimmons, Ethan Hargrove and Chadwick all finished with two points.
The Wildcats finished the 2020-21 season with a 13-10 overall record and 9-6 against District 8-AAA competition.