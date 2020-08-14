Ahead of Tullahoma’s first game of the season against Shelbyville Thursday, the high school announced a schedule on how and when fans can claim their tickets as they will not be sold at the stadium on game days.
Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions placed by the TSSAA, only 1,946 fans will be allowed into the stands at Wilkins Stadium. Passes (TSSAA, TACA, Faculty, etc.) will also not be accepted at the gate. Additionally, fans must wear masks and have their temperature taken ahead of entering the stadium. Anybody with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to enter the facility.
On Monday, THS will be selling tickets to students from 3:30-5:30 p.m. under the front entrance awning of THS on game week. Students will be limited to purchasing one ticket.
Parents of football players, cheerleaders and band students will be able to purchase two tickets on Tuesday. Those tickets will be on sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on game week under the same front entrance awning at the high school.
Pass holders have an option this year and may pick up a ticket in place of their pass on Wednesday in the main office at THS. The public will be able to purchase the remaining tickets on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in front of the high school.
THS will adhere to this schedule for the first football games of the season. Like the first game against Shelbyville, Tullahoma will not be selling tickets at the gate for the Aug. 28 Coffee Pot matchup.
Tickets will presold for Tullahoma’s home games against Spring Hill (Sept. 18), Nolnesville (Oct. 2) and Giles County (Oct. 23). The high school will make the decision closer to those dates if remaining tickets will be sold at the football games.
Kickoff for this Thursday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Those wanting to watch can do so by tuning in to the LightTube Sports Network channel 23. There will additionally be an audio-only feed on the TUA LightTube YouTube page.