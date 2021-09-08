Tullahoma Golf dominated the green last Thursday, taking 1st place at Lakewood Golf and Country club. The Wildcats faced off against Coffee County, Lincoln County, and Franklin County.
The Lady Wildcats triumphed with a total score of 156. Senior Mallory TeVrucht was tops for the Lady Wildcats. TeVrucht shot a 77. Following right behind her, sophomore Gracie Hicks shot a 79. Adding to the total, Sarah Wallace Whit shot a 103. Myla Dennis saw the green as an independent. Dennis shot a 112.
While the boys struggled a little, they still managed to come out on top. Chase Wiley shot an 82. Freshman, Keegan Taylor shot an 88 to add to the total. Isaac Lynch added a 94 to the boy’s score. Trevor Cole, who came in to add the last point, shot a 102.
The Tullahoma Wildcats Golf team was set to attend the Warren County Invitational Tuesday. Results were unavailable at press time. The Wildcats will be hosting district and region at Lakewood Country Club starting on Sept. 20.