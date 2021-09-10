The Tullahoma Girls Golf team wrapped up its regular season in Warren County Tuesday afternoon with a dominating first-place win and two medals.
Mallory Trevucht and Gracie Hicks left Warren County with the hardware for a second and third place finish, respectively.
The Tullahoma girls mastered the green, finishing first as a team. Trevucht swung away to earn a 77 on the fairway. Hicks came home with an 80, and Sarah Wallace Whitt added to the team score with a 94. The girls team ended with a 157 to take capture the top spot.
The Tullahoma boys golf team also faced up against 11 other teams at the invitational. Senior Chase Wiley swung for an 86. Freshmen Keegan Taylor and Trevor Cole contributed with a combined score of 199. Senior Isaac Lynch shot a 94. The boys ended the invitational with a total score of 386.
The Tullahoma golf teams are now preparing themselves for the district tournament, which will take place on the home green of Lakewood Golf and Country Club. The tournament is set to begin Monday, Sept. 20. The Wildcats will then play host to the region playoffs the following week.