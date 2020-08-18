Taking part in an 18-hole matchup against two other teams at WillowBrook Golf Course in Manchester Monday, the Tullahoma High School boys and girls teams came away with victories.
The Wildcats combined to put up an overall score of 339, besting Coffee County who finished at 358 and Lincoln County which shot a 394. The Lady Wildcats turned in a 154, beating Lincoln County which put together a 181 and Coffee County which put up a 217.
On the girls’ side, Tullahoma was led by Grae Hicks who carded a 76 during her round. Mallory TeVrucht added a 78 for the Lady Wildcats.
Both Ava Catherine Banks and Sarah Wallce Whitt put up scores, a 79 and 104, respectively. However, their scores did not factor into the Lady Wildcats’ final tally. In high school girls’ golf, a team’s top two performers determine a team’s overall score.
Amie Neal led Lincoln County with a 90, while her teammate Kylie Reese scored a 91. Addie Neal also put up a 93 for the Lady Falcons.
Coffee County was led by Araya Hughes who carded a 103. Teammate Maggie Crouch added a 114 for the Lady Raiders.
On the boys’ side, the Wildcats were led by Andrew Cardosi after he turned in a 76. Sebi Aguirre added an 84 for Tullahoma, while Chase Wiley scored an 86 and William Zebick shot a 93.
Isaac Lynch scored a 102 for the Wildcats, however, his score did not reflect into the Wildcats’ final tally. In high school boys’ golf, a team’s top four performers determine a team’s overall score.
Coffee County was led by Logan Hale, who scored a 79. Zack Tidwell added an 84, while teammate David O’Connor had a 96 and Blake Perry scored a 99. Beau Murrary also put up a 108 for the Raiders.
Andy Neal put up an 88 to lead Lincoln County. Kyler Whaley added 97, while Clay Tippy put up a 104 and Kade McCoy and Colby McCoy each scored a 105.
Both Tullahoma teams will have a little bit of a break before their next matchups. Both squads will head back to WillowBrook Golf Course on Aug. 26 to take part in the Sun Drop Golden Classic Invitational. That 18-hole matchup is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m.