Defending their home course, the Tullahoma High School girls’ golf team picked up a win over Moore County in a nine-hole matchup at Lakewood Golf & Country Club Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats combined to put up an overall score of 81, while Moore County put up a 132. Ava Catherine Banks led the Lady Wildcats, shooting a 38 during her round. Grae Hicks added a 43 for Tullahoma.
Mallory TeVrucht and Sarah Wallace Whitte also carded scores for the Lady Wildcats, turning in a 44 and 57, respectively. However, their scores did not go into the Tullahoma’s final tally. In high school girls’ golf, a team’s top two shooters determine a team’s overall score.
Leah Hoselton led Moore County after putting up a 60 during her round. Natalie Hoselton added a 72 for the Lady Raiders.
On the boys’ side, Shelbyville captured a win over Tullahoma and Moore County. The Golden Eagles combined to put up a 164, while the Wildcats finished second at 172 and the Raiders rounded out the team scores at 225.
Tullahoma was led by Andrew Cardosi, who put up a 38 in his nine-hole round. Sebi Aguirre added a 43, while Chase Wiley scored a 44 and William Zebick totaled a 47.
Issac Lynch carded a 52 during his round, however, his total did not reflect into the Wildcats’ final tally. In high school boys’ golf, a team’s top four shooters determine a team’s overall score.
Shelbyville was led by Brady O’Neil and Hunter Wilhelm, as both players put up 40s. Jordan Meeck carded a 41 and Ashton Harrison scored a 43. Bennett Boyce turned in a 51 for the Golden Eagles, but his score did not reflect into Shelbyville’s final tally.
Moore County was led by Will Penn who put up a 48 during his round. Andrew Copeland added a 52, while Gage Burt scored a 54 and Jay Sparkman rounded out the shooters for the Raiders with a 71.
Both Tullahoma teams will next head to Manchester on Monday to take part in a four-way matchup. Tullahoma will square off against Coffee, Franklin and Lincoln counties at WillowBrook Golf Course with play scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m.