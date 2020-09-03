Heading down to Shelbyville, the Tullahoma High School golf teams came away victorious, each squad defeating two other teams during the nine-hole tournament at River Bend Country Club on Wednesday.
On the girls side, Tullahoma combined to put up an overall score of 82, besting second place Lincoln County who finished with an 85. Lincoln County rounded out competition with a 126.
Ava Catherine Banks led the Lady Wildcats by putting up a 40 during her round. Mallory TeVrucht added a 42 for Tullahoma. Grae Hicks also shot a 45 for THS, however, her score did not reflect into the Lady Wildcats’ final tally. In high school girls golf, a team’s top two performers determine a team’s overall score.
On the boys side, Tullahoma topped the team standings after combining to put up a 178. Shelbyville placed second at 188, while Lincoln County rounded out the team scores at 201.
The Wildcats were led by Andrew Cardosi, who put up a 42 during his round. Chase Wiley added a 43 for Tullahoma, while Sebi Aguirre scored a 44 and Isaac Lynch put up a 49. William Zebick also carded a 50, however, his score did not reflect into the Wildcats’ final tally. In high school boys golf, a team’s top four performers determine a team’s overall score.
Cardosi and Banks finished second in the individual standings during Wednesday’s competition. First place on the boys side went to Shelbyville’s Bennett Boyce, who turned in a 38. Shelbyville’s Hannah Campbell took first place on the girls side with a 39.
Both Tullahoma teams are next scheduled to head to McMinnville on Tuesday to take part in the Warren County Invitational. That 18-hole tournament is slated to get underway at 9 a.m.