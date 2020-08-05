Taking part in a nine-hole matchup at the Bear Trace at Tims Ford, both Tullahoma High School golf teams came away victorious Tuesday.
On the girls side, the Lady Wildcats combined for an overall score of 86. Lincoln County took third place with an overall score of 100 and Franklin County rounded out the teams after combining for a 135.
The Wildcats combined to put up a 177 during their matchup on the boys side. Tullahoma only faced Lincoln County, as Franklin County did not have enough players to field a full team. Lincoln County put up a 202 during its nine-hole round.
The Wildcats were led by Andrew Cardosi, who put up a 37, which was also the best round during competition Wednesday. Sebi Aguirre added a 43 for Tullahoma, while Chase Wiley scored a 46 and William Zebick put up a 51. Chase Wiley added a 57 for THS, however, his score did not factor into the Wildcats’ final tally. In boys’ high school golf, a team’s top four shooters determine a team’s overall score.
Lincoln County was led by Andy Neal, who put up a 45. Clay Tippy added a 49, while Kyler Wolaver and Kade McCoy each shot a 54. Kobe McCoy added a 62, but his score did not factor into the Falcon’s final tally.
Mallory TeVrucht led the girls side in scoring, putting up a 41 for the Lady Wildcats. Ava Catherine Banks added a 45 for Tullahoma.
Both Grae Hicks and Sarah Wallace Whitt, carding a 49 and 55, respectively for the Lady Wildcats. However, their scores did not factor into Tullahoma’s final tally. In high school girls’ golf, a team’s top two performers determine a team’s overall score.
Addie Neal led Lincoln County with a 49, while Ammie Neal added a 51. Kylie Reese carded a 57, but her score did not reflect into the Lady Falcon’s final score.
Elle Medley was the top shooter for Franklin County after turning in a 67. Both Amelia Maxon and Savana Pendergraff each turned in a 68 for the Rebelettes, with only one of those scores going into Franklin County’s final tally.
Both Tullahoma teams will next compete in the Cookeville Invitational Monday, before hosting Shelbyville and Moore County Tuesday at Lakewood Golf & Country Club. Monday’s 18-hole tournament in Cookeville is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. Tuesday’s nine-hole round will see play start at 4 p.m.