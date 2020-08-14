Before Mother Nature took over and cancelled the second half of play, the Tullahoma High School girls’ soccer team battled in a back-and-forth matchup during its annual Cardinal vs. White intrasquad game Thursday.
With one minute left before halftime, lighting struck and the Tullahoma squads were forced to leave the field. The game was ultimately cancelled after storms moved into the city.
Before play was halted though, the Cardinal Team did connect with an early goal by Amy Johnson. That score was enough to give the Cardinal Team bragging rights.
Johnson’s score game with 36:28 remaining in the first half of Thursday night’s matchup. Johnson was able to fire off a shot that got past the keeper, giving her team the 1-0 advantage.
Despite touches being split pretty evenly between both squads, the Cardinal Team was able to get more shot opportunities. The Cardinal Team fired off eight shots in the first half, six of which were on target, while the White Team only had two shots, one of which was on target.
Sophomore Laila Lusk was kept busy in the keeper’s position for the White Team, making five saves during Thursday’s exhibition matchup. Lusk even made a diving save to keep it a one-score game.
With 2:43 remaining in the first half, the Cardinal Team fired off a shot that looked headed for goal. Instead, Lusk was able to dive to her left, get a hand on the ball and force it out of play.
Tullahoma is scheduled to open the season Monday when it hosts Cascade at the field at East Middle School. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.