The Tullahoma High School Quarterback Club will be holding its annual golf scramble on Saturday, Aug 7 at Lakewood Golf and Country Club. Registration will be at noon with a shotgun start scheduled for 1 p.m.
The format is a four person scramble and the cost is $400 per team. The cost includes carts but teams need to reserve carts through the Lakewood Pro Shop.
There will be prizes for closest to the pin on all par threes, the longest drive, and the top three places in three flights.
The scramble helps to support Tullahoma High school sports.
Any questions of to reserve a spot in the tournament call Mark Moran at 931-212-5315.