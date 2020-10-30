Both Tullahoma High School cross-country teams got to take a Tuesday trip to Murfreesboro to take part in the TSSAA Division I Large Region 4 Race at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
Ellie Uehlein led the THS runners with a 19th-place performance out of 88 runners in the girls’ 3.1-mile race. Uehlein finished her race with a time of 22 minutes and 16.08 seconds.
Katharine Hills took 32nd place and finished with a time of 23:26.38. Sarah Eakin placed 39th at 24:23.68, while Garnet Cuello rounded out the Lady Wildcat runners in 86th at 32:28.90.
The THS girls’ team did not have enough runners to qualify as a team. Siegel took first place in the team standings with 28 points. Central Magnet took second with 39 points and Stewarts Creek rounded out the top three teams at 109 points.
On the boys’ side, Tullahoma was led by Petros Pisinos, who placed 56th out of 107 runners. Pisinos finished his race with a time of 20:13.55.
Grant Allen took 65th at 20:31.65, while Andrew Brown finished in 66th at 20:31.90. Sheev Patel placed 82nd at 21:15.80. Brady Welch took 89th at 21:59.19. Dakota Call finished in 106th at 28:03.07, while Bailey Byrom rounded out the THS runners in 107th at 28:53.26.
As a team, Tullahoma finished 12th with 325 points. Siegel took first place with 35 points, while Central Magnet took second at 51. Oakland rounded out the top three teams with 128 points.