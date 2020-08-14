Getting some late night work in last week, the Tullahoma cross-country teams held their annual Midnight Run at Wilkins Stadium on Aug. 7.
“This is a great event,” said Tullahoma Head Coach Jeff Lester. “The kids love this event. They get to spend time together and we have a lot of good fellowship and get a good workout as we go. Every year this is always a highlight.”
The running started at 10 p.m. and the lasted until 6 a.m. last Friday. During the midnight run, runners would alternate running half a mile, handing off a baton to each teammate. The teams kept that going with one member running at a time, until 6 a.m.
“This has been one of the best summers that we’ve had and best summers that I can remember,” Lester said. “We had great participation and the kids have worked really hard. I’m really excited.”
Heading into this season, the Tullahoma High School teams are lacking in numbers than it has previously. However, the middle school level returns several athletes, most of which have experience running together.
“I’m tickled to death with the middle school,” Lester said. “We have double digits with both the boys and girls team on the middle school side. They are bringing a lot of good effort. The kids are excited to run and compete and we have a bright future if we can keep them all together.”
A lot of those middle school runners developed teambuilding after starting at the elementary level. Three of the elementary schools in Tullahoma now have cross-country teams.
“That’s just a blessing,” Lester said. “Not many places have a program like that. If we can keep that going, the future is bright.”
Tullahoma was scheduled to participate in the Cookeville Jamboree this preseason. However, due to COVID-19, that meet was scheduled as teams are not allowed to scrimmage or practice with opposing schools. The Tullahoma cross-country teams are scheduled to start the regular season in September and Lester said he knows his team is ready to get things underway.
“It’s a shame, because these kids have worked hard and I was really excited about Cookeville,” Lester said. “When the first event happens this season, I just want to see them compete like they did this season. It’s a breath of fresh air here. We’ve had plenty of completion here and it’s been great.”