For the first time since 2018, the Lady Wildcats are heading to the district semifinals. Tullahoma earned a 2-1 victory against the Giles County Lady Bobcats Wednesday night to advance to the semifinal game, and they will take on the Central Magnet Lady Tigers on Tuesday in Murfreesboro.

The Lady Wildcats started off the game with the ball at their feet. Adrianna Escamilla was eager for a goal once the whistle blew. Escamilla booted a shot, but it was off frame. Giles County crossed the ball into the middle for a header, but Laila Lusk was able to block the goal. Laura Buenrostro found the ball at her feet in the midfield. She tried to get through the Giles County defense, but was stopped. The ball fell back into Escamilla’s feet who put the ball into the back of the net for the first goal. With 29:38 left in the first half, the Lady Wildcats led 1-0.