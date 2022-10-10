For the first time since 2018, the Lady Wildcats are heading to the district semifinals. Tullahoma earned a 2-1 victory against the Giles County Lady Bobcats Wednesday night to advance to the semifinal game, and they will take on the Central Magnet Lady Tigers on Tuesday in Murfreesboro.
The Lady Wildcats started off the game with the ball at their feet. Adrianna Escamilla was eager for a goal once the whistle blew. Escamilla booted a shot, but it was off frame. Giles County crossed the ball into the middle for a header, but Laila Lusk was able to block the goal. Laura Buenrostro found the ball at her feet in the midfield. She tried to get through the Giles County defense, but was stopped. The ball fell back into Escamilla’s feet who put the ball into the back of the net for the first goal. With 29:38 left in the first half, the Lady Wildcats led 1-0.
Lusk made another save with a punch over the goal to keep the Lady Bobcats scoreless.
Escamilla, Buenrostro, Gracie Martin and Lexi Chamblee all had shots on goal, but weren’t able to net the ball.
Lusk had another two saves before halftime.
The Lady Bobcats were able to get past the Lady Wildcat defense and net a goal over Lusk’s head to tie the game with 1:38 left in the first half.
The Lady Wildcats entered the second half tied 1-1 with the Lady Bobcats. The second half of the game was very physical with over a dozen fouls and one yellow card given to Giles County.
The teams were still tied 1-1 going into the final ten minutes of play. With just eight minutes left in the game, Lily Storey fed the ball out wide to McLayne Bobo. Bobo passed the ball down the line to Escamilla who took a long shot at the goal and netted the ball into the back side net from the right sideline.
The Lady Wildcats ran the clock down to finish the game 2-1. The Lady ‘Cats will travel to Central Magnet High School on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for the district semi-finals match.