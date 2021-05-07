Tullahoma plated two runs in the top of the first inning during Wednesday’s district tournament play-in game, but it wasn’t enough as Franklin County notched a 7-2 home win to end the Lady Wildcats’ season.
Mallorie Stone drove in Tullahoma’s only scores with a two-out, two-run single in the top of the first inning. Erin Douglas and Addie Snipes led off the game with back-to-back base hits for the Lady Wildcats.
However, it was all Franklin County from that point, as the Rebelettes plated five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead for good. Franklin County added one more score in the fourth inning, before putting up its final run in the sixth.
Jalyn Brewer drove in the Rebelettes’ first run of the contest with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning. Emma Owens followed with a base knock of her own to load the bases, before Summer Hill doubled to plate a pair of runs to put Franklin County up 3-2.
Carissa Montgomery added a RBI of her own with a single into right field. Jacy Dority plated the final run of the game after grounding into a fielder’s choice that allowed Hill to score to make it a 5-2 ballgame.
Owens led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single and later scored when Montgomery hit an RBI single. Hill doubled to start the bottom of the sixth and scored when Alyssa Sherrill hit into a fielder’s choice to make it a 7-2 contest.
After scoring in the first inning, Tullahoma had just one more opportunity to get back into the game, which came in the top of the sixth. Alena Martin and Stone reached on back-to-back errors to start the frame. However, the Lady Wildcats were retired in order to end the scoring threat.
Zaylan Spinner tossed the complete game for Tullahoma and took the loss. In six innings, she allowed seven runs, six of which were earned, 11 hits and a walk.
Sherrill also threw a complete game and picked up the win for Franklin County. Sherrill allowed two runs on six hits and struck out nine batters.