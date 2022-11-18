The Tullahoma High School Swim team started their season Tuesday night with a home meet against Lincoln County and Fayetteville City. The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats dominated with multiple swimmers taking home first place.

The girls’ 200 yard medley relay team started off the night on the right track taking home first place. Bryleigh Holder, Olivia Murphy, Ellie Uehlein and Addyson Orr combined for a time of 2:18.84.