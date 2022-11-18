The Tullahoma High School Swim team started their season Tuesday night with a home meet against Lincoln County and Fayetteville City. The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats dominated with multiple swimmers taking home first place.
The girls’ 200 yard medley relay team started off the night on the right track taking home first place. Bryleigh Holder, Olivia Murphy, Ellie Uehlein and Addyson Orr combined for a time of 2:18.84.
Uehlein then participated in the girls’ 200 yard freestyle and placed first with a time of 2:15.97. Lexi Lester placed second with a time of 2:42.21.
The Wildcats started their night off strong with the individual medley event. Logan Holt finished first with a time of 2:20.06. Jaden Gipson finished right behind Holt with a time of 2:29.97.
The Lady Wildcats participated in the 50 yard freestyle. Bryleigh Holder placed fourth with a time of 32.07. Addyson Orr finished right behind Holder with a time of 33.221. Claire Fogarty finished with a time of 33.32, and Leah Fogarty finished with a time of 37.57.
Gavin Seabolt then participated in the boy’s 50 yard freestyle. He placed first with a time of 24.96.
Uehlein then took first in the 100 yard fly with a final time of 1:10.99.
Holt took first in the Boys 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.09.
The Lady Wildcats dominated in the 100 yard free with Olivia Murphy placing first with a time of 57.15. Lester placed fifth finishing with a time of 1:12.56. Holder finished just behind her with a time of 1:13.32. Sarie Hoffner placed seventh with a time of 1:16.94. Cambree Moyers came in right behind Hoffner with a time of 1:18.92. Addyson Orr placed ninth with a time of 1:19.27.
Uehlein, Holder, Orr and Murphy all combined for a time of 2:01.10 in the 200 yard freestyle relay and placed second. Murphy, Moyers and Leah Fogarty all participated in the 100 yard backstroke. Murphy placed first with a time of 1:09.01. Moyers placed fourth with a time of 1:31.35. Fogarty placed fifth with a time of 1:40.06.
Sarie Hoffner placed fourth in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:44.50. Vivian Lance placed sixth with a time of 1:54.73.
Gavin Seabolt and Jaden Gipson competed in the boys 100 yard breaststroke. Seabolt secured first place with a time of 1:14.30. Gipson finished third with a time of 1:28.02.
The High School girls’ 400 yard freestyle relay finished off the night taking first place. Leah Fogarty, Hoffner, Moyers and Lester combined for a time of 5:28.05 to finish off the night.
As a team, Tullahoma High School placed first with a team score of 47 points. Tullahoma High School Homeschool had two points for the night.
The teams will dive back into action on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at D. W. Wilson Community Center.