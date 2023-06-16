Tennis Court before and after

After months of construction, Tullahoma High School can make a racquet again, as the tennis and pickleball courts open this coming Monday, June 19.

“Tullahoma High School is very excited regarding the new tennis and pickleball courts soon to open,” said THS Principal Jason Quick. “These courts will allow our students to play on high-quality surfaces and participate in the widely popular sport of pickleball. Our THS tennis teams utilized the courts before they were fully finished and got a glimpse into what these new courts would be like. I know these players and coaches are anxious to use these new tennis courts.” 

Tags

Recommended for you