After months of construction, Tullahoma High School can make a racquet again, as the tennis and pickleball courts open this coming Monday, June 19.
“Tullahoma High School is very excited regarding the new tennis and pickleball courts soon to open,” said THS Principal Jason Quick. “These courts will allow our students to play on high-quality surfaces and participate in the widely popular sport of pickleball. Our THS tennis teams utilized the courts before they were fully finished and got a glimpse into what these new courts would be like. I know these players and coaches are anxious to use these new tennis courts.”
Construction of the newly designed tennis and pickleball courts began in June 2022 at the high school. The nearly $1 million project was fully funded by Tullahoma City Schools and turned into a complete overhaul of the previous structure with added improvements.
TCS students will first have access to the courts, which will be closed to the general public until 3:30 p.m. during regular school days. Outside those designated times, the high school and middle school tennis teams will consistently have first access to the courts. Those scheduled times will be posted on a large board located beside the tennis courts as well as on Facebook at the link here. The public will be welcome to use the courts outside of those times, including on weekends and during the summer. Courts will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis, and the court lights will automatically turn off at 11 p.m.
“It is so exciting to see this project come to life as the tennis and pickleball courts are ready for use. While the public is welcome to use the courts, primary access will be for our students,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “While there may be times when students are not utilizing the courts during the school day, they will remain closed to the public to help ensure a safe environment. This effort will reduce traffic movement behind the school, where our students move throughout the day. I cannot thank the TCS School Board enough for its commitment to our students in funding these state-of-the-art tennis courts and new pickleball courts. As a district, we are thankful that these courts will soon be available for our students and community members.”