Tullahoma netted the first goal just minutes into Tuesday night’s match, but Page followed with four-unanswered scores to notch a 4-1 road win in the District 11-AA contest.
After receiving a long pass from Kaylee Smith, Amy Johnson turned that opportunity into a goal for Tullahoma just over two minutes into the game. Once Johnson gained ball possession, she was able to breakaway from a pair of Page defenders. She was also able to beat the Lady Patriots’ goalkeeper, and found the back of the net with 37:53 remaining in the first half, making the score 1-0.
Exactly 10 minutes later, Page answered with a goal to even the contest. On a penalty kick, Ashley Reed converted for a score, finding the bottom right corner of the net, evening the contest at 1 with 27:53 left in the first half.
Riley Kate Collins gave Page a 2-1 lead at halftime with a late score in the opening half. In a scrum for the ball, Collins was able to gain possession and flick the ball into the back of the net with four minutes remaining before the break.
Tullahoma outshot Page in the first half, 9-4, but couldn’t convert on its opportunities. The Lady Wildcats had six shots on frame in the first 40 minutes, while Page had just three on target.
That number swayed in favor of the Lady Patriots in the second half, as Page had 17 shots in the second half, eight of which were on frame. Page converted the first of those chances to increase its lead to 3-1.
After a foul was called in the box, the Lady Patriots got their second penalty kick of the night. This time Kate Nelson found the back of the net with 35:43 remaining on the clock.
Page received another penalty kick with just under 10 minutes to play in the match. However, this time, Ayden Weinstein saw her kick sail high, keeping the score 3-1.
Tullahoma struggled to get shots off in the second half and just totaled three in the final 40 minutes, two of which were on frame. The Lady Wildcats’ first scoring chance in the second half came with 9:08 left in the match.
With just under five minutes left in the contest, Tullahoma had an opportunity to cut into its deficit. Johnson was able to get the ball on a breakaway. On a bang-bang play, Page keeper Bekah Wheeler was able to block the ball and send it out of the box in order to preserve her team’s two-score lead.
Just before the contest concluded, Collins added her second goal of the match and up Page’s lead to 4-1. After gaining ball possession at the top of the keeper’s box, Collins found the back of the net with 1:58 remaining on the clock.
Tullahoma (4-2, 1-2) was scheduled to head to Giles County on Thursday. However, due to rain, that game was postponed and was moved to Oct. 6 with kickoff taking place at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Wildcats are next scheduled to head to Lawrence County on Monday. Tullahoma will then host Spring Hill on Thursday. Start time on both days is scheduled for 6 p.m.
TMS loses 1-0 to North
After 58 minutes of shutout soccer, North Middle School was able to break through for a score, allowing the Lady Gators to capture a 1-0 home win over Tullahoma on Monday.
The loss was the Lady Wildcats first on the season as they fell to 6-1-1 on the year. Earlier this season, Tullahoma tied a home match against North as both teams finished with a 1-1 draw on Sept. 10. Lauren Buenrostro netted the score for TMS in that matchup.
Neither team could break free for a score in the first half on Monday night in Winchester as both defenses were able to limit shot opportunities. Tullahoma put up four shots in the first half, two of which were on target. North had six shots, four of which were on target.
The defenses again played solidly in the second half and the first 10 minutes saw scoring chances limited. However, the Lady Gators started to attack in the final 15 minutes of play.
With 9:47 remaining in the match, Tullahoma goalkeeper Claire Fogarty make an impressive save to keep the match scoreless. Fogarty came out of goal to try to make a play, but North’s Osiris Rodriguez was able to avoid the Lady Wildcats’ keeper. Rodriguez’s shot attempt hit the post and Fogarty was able to fall on the ball before it went into the back of the net.
With less than two minutes left into the game, North converted for a score on a free kick. After a foul was called on Tullahoma, the Lady Gators received a free kick on the left side of the field, outside of the keeper’s box. Rodriguez converted on this opportunity, sailing a kick over Fogarty’s head and into the back of the net with 1:57 left on the clock.
Tullahoma attempted to get downfield quickly to find the equalizer, but was unable to do so before time expired.
The Lady Wildcats had five shots in the second half, four of which were on target. North put up eight second-half shots, five of which were on frame.
Tullahoma was scheduled to host White County on Thursday. However, that game was postponed until Monday due to weather.
The Lady Wildcats will next compete in the Central Tennessee Conference Tournament which is scheduled to take place at the field at Johnson Lane on Oct. 3. As of press time, the full bracket for that tournament was unavailable.