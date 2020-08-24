Tullahoma is off to a perfect start on the volleyball court, as the high school team opened the year with three-straight wins, all in straight sets last week.
The Lady Wildcats opened the year with a Tuesday win at Cannon County. Tullahoma then picked up a pair of home wins, defeating Shelbyville at home Wednesday, before notching a victory over Giles County Thursday.
At Cannon County, Tullahoma led off the night with a 25-23 victory. The Lady Wildcats followed that effort with a 25-19 win, before notching a 25-19 set-clinching victory.
In the home opener against Shelbyville Wednesday, the Lady Wildcats set the tone early, leading off the match with a 25-13 victory in the opening set. After Tullahoma took a 7-5 lead, the Lady Wildcats went on 14-2 run, taking a 21-7 advantage. Emma Thomas closed out the opening set with an ace, giving Tullahoma the early victory.
The Lady Wildcats followed that effort with a more dominant effort in the second game, notching a 25-11 win. Az’ja White had a pair of aces and a kill during the final moments of that second set, while Lexi Livingston added a kill of her own to help the Lady Wildcats score the second set victory.
Tullahoma kept that momentum in the final game and led 22-8. Shelbyville rallied a bit, trimming its deficit down to 23-14. However, the Lady Wildcats score back-to-back points to close out the match and seal the victory with a 25-14 win in the final set.
Against Giles County, Tullahoma opened play with a 25-11 victory in the first game. The Lady Wildcats followed that with a 25-14 and a 25-9 win to close out the set.
Tullahoma (3-0) is next scheduled to open district play against Marshall County this Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats will then step out of district when they host Franklin County on Wednesday. THS will step back into district play when they welcome in Central Magnet Thursday. Varsity matches are slated to get underway at 6 p.m. each day.
TMS Lady Wildcats notch wins
At the middle school level, the Lady Wildcats also netted a pair of wins this week, first defeating Harris in straight sets at home Tuesday, before following that up with another sweep at South this past Thursday.
The TMS volleyball team previously opened the season loss at Coffee Count on Aug. 12, falling in three sets. The Lady Raiders notched a 25-8 in the first set, before Tullahoma scored a 25-20 win in the second set. The final game was a close contest, with Coffee County squeaking past with a 16-14 win.
Tullahoma bounced back with a straight-set sweep of Harris. The Lady Wildcats won the first game 25-22, before closing out the match with a 25-14 victory.
Heading to South, Tullahoma kept that momentum going in Thursday’s matchup, as the Lady Wildcats won the first set 25-20. TMS followed that with a 25-10 victory to improve to 2-1 on the season.
The TMS volleyball team will play three matches this week. The Lady Wildcats will open the week by hosting Warren County Monday, before hosting Coffee County Wednesday. Varsity matches are scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m.
White County and Tullahoma will play a double-header in Sparta Thursday. There will be no JV matchup and the first match will take place at 5 p.m.