TSSAA board of control

The TSSAA board of control which oversees high school athletics in Tennessee agreed this past week to take a look at integrating a shot clock into high school basketball with the first steps in that direction planned for this summer.

After a lengthy discussion regarding the feasibility of the implementation of a shot clock, the Board voted to permit the Tennessee Basketball Coaches’ Association to use a shot clock on an experimental level during their upcoming 2023 summer camps. While the move is preliminary, the ultimate goal is to begin using shot clocks in all TSSAA games at some point. A shot clock dictates how much time a team can keep control of the ball. In the professional leagues the clock is 24 seconds; however, for most high schools which use shot clocks around the country, the accepted length is 35 seconds for boys and 30 seconds for girls. It was not revealed what time frame the TSSAA will experiment with this summer nor was it revealed what associated rules would be added, such as resetting a clock for a kicked ball or defensive out of bounds.

