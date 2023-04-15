Tullahoma took a tough loss Tuesday on Military appreciation night. They lost 7-6 in the 8th inning to the Marshall County Tigerettes.

The Lady Wildcats had a tough day. They committed two errors that lead to runs and left nine runners on base. They found themselves down after the top of the 1st inning after a throwing error allowed a run to score. They tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a line drive from Alazae Griffin. The inning ended on a line out and Tullahoma left three runners on base. In the 3rd the Wildcats scored with back-to-back hits. Griffin doubled and then Madison Goad singled bringing in the courtesy runner for Griffin, Margaret Lynch. Goad was left at third base.

Tags

Recommended for you