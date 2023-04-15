Tullahoma took a tough loss Tuesday on Military appreciation night. They lost 7-6 in the 8th inning to the Marshall County Tigerettes.
The Lady Wildcats had a tough day. They committed two errors that lead to runs and left nine runners on base. They found themselves down after the top of the 1st inning after a throwing error allowed a run to score. They tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a line drive from Alazae Griffin. The inning ended on a line out and Tullahoma left three runners on base. In the 3rd the Wildcats scored with back-to-back hits. Griffin doubled and then Madison Goad singled bringing in the courtesy runner for Griffin, Margaret Lynch. Goad was left at third base.
Marshall County finally scored again in the 5th, bringing in three runs to make it 4-3. Tullahoma immediately tied it back up on a Griffin single. Addyson Norman scored the run after she started the inning out with a single. Norman made it to third on a ground out after she stole second base. The Tigerettes added insurance in the 7th after another error by the Lady ‘Cats gave them the bases loaded with zero outs. Tullahoma got out of the inning only giving up two but were down 6-3 with three outs to go. They took advantage of a Marshall County error that put runners on the corners with no outs. Griffin hit a sacrifice fly that brought in Norman. Then Goad hit a game tying two run home run. The inning ended on a failed steal attempt as they tried to get the game-winning run in scoring position. Marshall County plated a run in the 8th. Then Tullahoma made it interesting. They got two runners on with just one out, but the game ended with the tying run and winning run on base for Tullahoma.
Griffin pitched the entire game for the Lady Wildcats. She threw 117 pitches. Griffin struck out six batters and stranded 11 Tigerette runners. Five batters for Tullahoma totaled their 12 hits. Kylee Holt and Griffin had three hits. Norman, Goad, and Stone all had two. The three of them also each had a stolen base. Griffin and Goad split the team’s RBI in half, grabbing three each.
The Wildcats are back in action at home Sunday the 16th against Coffee County. The game will start at 3 p.m. Their next home game after that is Tuesday the 25th when they host Central Magnet.